Alex Rodriguez Shares Hot Take on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance

By Brett Malec Oct 18, 2023 6:20 PMTags
Watch: Alex Rodriguez Weighs In On Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Romance

Alex Rodriguez thinks Taylor Swift has hit a home run with Travis Kelce.

In fact, the retired Yankees baseball player is the latest star to weigh in on the "Shake It Off" singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end's much talked-about new romance.

"I love it, I think it's great," Alex exclusively told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight of the Oct. 17 episode. "It brings a little bit more energy to the NFL. It's cool."

Having dated his own fair share of A-list celebrities during his decades-long career—from Cameron Diaz to Jennifer Lopez—the sports star knows what it's like having your relationship scrutinized in the media. Another way he can relate to Travis? Understanding the added pressure he must feel when Taylor is cheering him on from the stands.

"In high school, if there's a girl you have a crush on, you want to put on a good show," the 48-year-old explained. "We're all showmen."

photos

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Step Out in NYC

As for his own dating life, Alex has found happiness with fitness and lifestyle coach Jaclyn Cordeiro. The couple went Instagram official with their relationship last December.

So, would he ever do a reality show about his home life with Jaclyn and his daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis?

"No," he said bluntly, "I played 15 years in New York, I gave the world enough of a reality show. I'm done with reality."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance/Gotham/GC Images

However, he would consider a documentary about his legendary life and career, à la David Beckham's recent Netflix hit.

"I've had an incredible career, I've had the good, the bad and the ugly," Alex noted. "So many great lessons, so many hardships and falls that I have no one to blame but myself. And the last five years is the happiest I've ever been and I feel so grateful."

Check out the exclusive video above to hear more about Alex's gum health initiative with OraPharma to help raise awareness for gum disease.

And keep reading to relive Alex's sweetest family photos with his daughters.

Trending Stories

1

Joran van der Sloot Confessed to "Brutal Murder" of Natalee Holloway

2

DC Young Fly’s Sister Dies 4 Months After His Partner Jacky Oh

3

Natalee Holloway Case: Joran van der Pleads Guilty to Extortion

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Field of Dreams

Alex Rodriguez celebrated his last game as a New York Yankee with daughter Natasha Rodriguez and Ella Rodriguez in August 2016.

Instagram/Alex Rodriguez

Come Fly With Me

Alex and ex Cynthia Scurtis took their daughters to Memphis in April 2022. Along for the flight was Cynthia's husband Angel Nicolas.

The retired athlete captioned the blended family selfie: "Two girls. Three parents. One goal: Winning."

Linda Cataffo/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Kisses for the Kid

Alex shared a sweet moment with then-2-year-old Natasha during training at Legends Field in Tampa, Fla.

Instagram/Alex Rodriguez

Co-Parents

In 2021, the retired athlete caption this photo of his blended family as part of a birthday tribute to Cynthia: "I’ve always said that when it comes to co-parenting, I’m extremely lucky because most people only have a 50-50 split of time with their kids. With us, it feels more like 100-100."

He added, "Here’s to you on your special day, Cynthia. Thank you for giving me the greatest two gifts any man could have."

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Alex took his girls out to the mound while celebrating his 3,000th career hit in September 2015.

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Girl Dad

The former baseballer was joined by his daughters at a Boys & Girls Clubs holiday party in December 2022. 

Instagram/Alex Rodriguez

Baby Love

Alex shared this throwback of baby Ella in celebration of her 13th birthday in 2021.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Peaceful Pair

Natasha and Alex flashed a peace sign at the camera from the crowd at a Miami Heat  game in May 2022.

Instagram/Alex Rodriguez

Birthday Memories

Ella gave her dad a kiss after receiving a birthday present.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

On the Sidelines

Alex and Natasha stand on the sidelines during Super Bowl 2020.

Instagram/Alex Rodriguez

Boat Buddies

The trio set sail for a nighttime boat ride!

Instagram/Alex Rodriguez

The Family That Eats Together

Alex told E! News in 2023 that he and his daughter have dinner together every night: "Let's just have some old school conversation."

Joe Corrigan/Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

Natasha was all smiles when she attended a red carpet party for her dad in May 2010.

