Alex Rodriguez Shares Hot Take on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance

Watch : Alex Rodriguez Weighs In On Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Romance

Alex Rodriguez thinks Taylor Swift has hit a home run with Travis Kelce.

In fact, the retired Yankees baseball player is the latest star to weigh in on the "Shake It Off" singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end's much talked-about new romance.

"I love it, I think it's great," Alex exclusively told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight of the Oct. 17 episode. "It brings a little bit more energy to the NFL. It's cool."

Having dated his own fair share of A-list celebrities during his decades-long career—from Cameron Diaz to Jennifer Lopez—the sports star knows what it's like having your relationship scrutinized in the media. Another way he can relate to Travis? Understanding the added pressure he must feel when Taylor is cheering him on from the stands.

"In high school, if there's a girl you have a crush on, you want to put on a good show," the 48-year-old explained. "We're all showmen."