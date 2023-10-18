Alex Rodriguez Shares Hot Take on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance

Alex Rodriguez thinks Taylor Swift has hit a home run with Travis Kelce.
In fact, the retired Yankees baseball player is the latest star to weigh in on the "Shake It Off" singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end's much talked-about new romance.
"I love it, I think it's great," Alex exclusively told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight of the Oct. 17 episode. "It brings a little bit more energy to the NFL. It's cool."
Having dated his own fair share of A-list celebrities during his decades-long career—from Cameron Diaz to Jennifer Lopez—the sports star knows what it's like having your relationship scrutinized in the media. Another way he can relate to Travis? Understanding the added pressure he must feel when Taylor is cheering him on from the stands.
"In high school, if there's a girl you have a crush on, you want to put on a good show," the 48-year-old explained. "We're all showmen."
As for his own dating life, Alex has found happiness with fitness and lifestyle coach Jaclyn Cordeiro. The couple went Instagram official with their relationship last December.
So, would he ever do a reality show about his home life with Jaclyn and his daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis?
"No," he said bluntly, "I played 15 years in New York, I gave the world enough of a reality show. I'm done with reality."
However, he would consider a documentary about his legendary life and career, à la David Beckham's recent Netflix hit.
"I've had an incredible career, I've had the good, the bad and the ugly," Alex noted. "So many great lessons, so many hardships and falls that I have no one to blame but myself. And the last five years is the happiest I've ever been and I feel so grateful."
Check out the exclusive video above to hear more about Alex's gum health initiative with OraPharma to help raise awareness for gum disease.
And keep reading to relive Alex's sweetest family photos with his daughters.