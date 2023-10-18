Dolly Parton Reveals Why She’s Been Sleeping in Her Makeup Since the 80s

Watch : Dolly Parton's Shocking Kate Middleton Confession!

Dolly Parton doesn't just wear her makeup from 9 to 5.

The country music legend recently revealed that she goes to sleep with a full-face of glam on. In fact, it's a beauty ritual she's been doing for decades!

"When I arrived in LA in the '80s," Dolly wrote in her new book Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, per Insider, "I started sleeping with my makeup on, partly because of the earthquakes. I thought, 'I'm not heading out on the streets without makeup in case there are cameras out there! I'm going to be ready to go!'"

But unexpected emergencies aside, the 77-year-old explained why she kept the same beauty routine long after she and her longtime husband Carl Dean left California for Tennessee.

As she put it, "I don't want to go to bed looking like a hag with Carl."

With more than 50 years of marriage under their belt, it's no wonder Dolly hasn't changed her approach.