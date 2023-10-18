Harry Jowsey Jokes About Stage Marriage With DWTS Pro Rylee Arnold After Being Called "Lovebirds"

Harry Jowsey and his Dancing With the Stars partner Rylee Arnold are keeping fans on their toes.
While they've been sparking romance rumors, the Too Hot to Handle alum and the dance pro are staying focused on their ballroom partnership and were recently asked how their "stage marriage" is going—including if he is listening to her coaching.
"Yeah, I got no choice," Harry replied to E! News (to see more cast interviews, tune in to tonight's episode). "I gotta listen to her. They say happy wife, happy life. It's difficult, but I realize I just gotta listen and be quiet."
And their hard work is paying off. During the Oct. 17 episode, Harry and Rylee earned a score of 21 out of 30 for their Toy Story-themed quickstep, and they even dressed up as characters Woody and Bo Peep for their Disney night performance to "You've Got a Friend in Me."
"He did so good," she raved to E!. "He embodied the character so well. We went out there, and ultimately, I just had so much fun dancing with him and he did literally so amazing. I'm so proud of him."
However, their routine—which included Rylee planting a peck on Harry's cheek—wasn't the only thing to draw attention. Dating speculation between the two was fueled after they headed over to host Julianne Hough to get their scores, and she told them, "Get over here you two lovebirds." Harry also gave Rylee—who is the younger sister of former Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold—a supportive shout-out.
"She's just so sweet and understanding and patient with me because this is not easy," he said during the show when asked about their friendship. "I can tell her anything. She's just beautiful and amazing."
And she did the same during their rehearsals.
"Harry is heavy on his feet, but he has truly become my best friend," Rylee said, "and our chemistry together really just makes us come out each week and get better."
—Reporting by Adam Havener