15 Self-Care Products to Help Ease Seasonal Affective Disorder

There's a lot that's awesome about winter, but if you're one of the estimated 10 million Americans who suffer from seasonal affective disorder, you may approach winter with a feeling of dread.
Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD for short, is more than just the usual lethargy that can kick in when the days are shorter and the nights are longer. For some, it means lower energy and an increased need to sleep, but for others, it can mean a deeper shift in moods and a disinterest in life in general. Lots of people recommend light therapy to help, but there's a few other things that can support you depending on how deep your SAD goes. Many suggest aromatherapy by way of an essential oil diffuser, while others resort to a good salt bath to ease the tension. A good weighted blanket is always a must, no matter what time of year it is. And mindfulness journaling can help (but don't worry... they're not all deeply earnest and crunchy granola, if that's not your thing).
We hunted out a handful of things that can help you beat back the winter doldrums. Spring is coming sooner than you think... but in the meantime, these goodies will help you get there.
Verilux® HappyLight® Lucent - One-Touch Light Therapy Lamp With 10,000 Lux
As the sun gets shorter, you may not be getting outside as much, which means you'll be lacking in vitamin D. This lamp doesn't replace the sun, of course, but it's the next best thing. Offering the recommended dose of 10,000 LUX, this one-touch LED light therapy lamp offers a large surface and an adjustable stand so you can find the optimal position for you.
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
If you don't need the full-on SAD-light option but you still want a little extra seasonal support, this Philips SmartSleep alarm clock will do the trick. When you set your awake time, the clock slowly illuminates to mimic the sunrise, along with optional wake-up sounds. Need help falling asleep? The clock also dims as if it's a setting sun, and those soundscapes are there to help you drift off for the night.
NorbSMILE Full Spectrum Sun Light Bulb
If you're looking for a more integrated lighting option, the Full Spectrum Sun Light Bulb is perfect for you. These bulbs use a unique LED chip to mimic sunlight (minus the harmful UV rays), and they exceed all U.S. codes for color rendering and energy efficiency. They can be used in the office, kitchen, hallway, and essentially anywhere you work or live during daytime hours.
The Mindfulness Journal: Exercises to Help You Find Peace and Calm Wherever You Are
Running away from the blues doesn't help, but shifting your brain in a different direction sometimes can. That's what this mindfulness journal does, using clever prompts and exercises to help you focus on the now and work through whatever is coming up for you, whether you want to follow its guidelines or go rogue and write stream-of-consciousness on its blank note pages.
Zen as F*ck: A Journal for Practicing the Mindful Art of Not Giving a Sh*t
Listen, we get it. When you're in a funk, sometimes the last thing you want to do is get all touchy-feely about it while you chant at the moon with crystals in your hands. In that case, this might be a better journaling option for you. Zen as F*ck builds on the same principle as most mindfulness journals, with prompts and exercises to get you out of your own way. But it does so with tongue firmly planted in cheek, a healthy dose of sass, and just the right amount of encouragement.
URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser
This essential oil diffuser is a multi-tasking wonder. Make the room smell amazing with your choice of mood-lifting scents? Check. Add a little visual interest and mental stimulation with your choice of seven colors of LED lights? Check. Act as a cool air humidifier so your skin stops feeling like sandpaper thanks to the winter chill? Check. It also has a night light and programmable on/off cycles so you can control how much scent is released, as well as an auto shut-off when the water reservoir runs dry.
Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Matcha Green Tea Bath Soaking Solution - 2-Pack
A good soak in the tub isn't just good for a moment of zen. Adding in some Epsom salts can help your muscles melt while easing the grip of depression, even just a tiny bit. This formula includes matcha green tea, which helps with relaxation and focus, while citrus and chamomile essential oils can help calm a chattering mind. A bonus: it also helps to nourish dry winter skin, and is thought to detoxify you on some level... though you may want to take that with a grain of salt.
Fessceruna Womens Pajamas - 3-Piece Loungewear Set
Jammies are great, but sometimes you need something that's just a little more... shall we say, presentable to the world while still maintaining your commitment to relaxation and self-care. This three-piece loungewear set should do the trick. Made of soft, lightweight, and comfortable fabric, this cute set consists of a scoop tank top, loose elastic pants, and a long cardigan. It's perfect for cozying up for movie night or stepping out to grab your favorite seasonal latte.
Aemilas Wearable Blanket Hoodie
One of my biggest energy refreshers and moments of relaxation come from long cuddles with my pupper. With this wearable blanket, you and your fur baby will feel like you're being wrapped in a warm hug all day long. It's my preferred choice of attire for WFH days during the colder months... now if only I could bring it (and my dog) to the office.
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket
A popular piece of advice for those experiencing the blues, no matter the season, is to go for a walk to help relax and clear your mind. During the colder months, it can be extra hard to motivate yourself to step outside. To make it easier to get your foot out the door, consider donning this soft, full-zip fleece jacket. It features a close-but-comfortable fit for easy movement, and it's perfect as a finishing touch for a cold-weather look or as a comfy base layer if you need to bundle up more.
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Short Fashion Boot
Speaking of bundling up, keep your feet feeling warm and cozy too with these Koolaburra by UGG boots. The boot consists of a combination of faux fur and sheepskin lining and sockliner, along with a suede exterior that's decorated with fashionable bows that are perfect for elevating any fall/winter look (yes, even sweatpants).
California Design Den 100% Cotton Handmade Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket
To tell you that having a reliable weighted blanket is nothing short of amazing wouldn't be enough to describe how life-changing this thing is. Handmade from 100% cotton fibers, this blanket is designed to be airy without trading off any of the weighted features you need for a calming, therapeutic deep sleep. Not to mention, the knit pattern of this blanket is cute enough for it to pass as a throw on your couch when it's not in use.
CRAFTBARN Paint By Number Kit for Adults
Focusing on a creative activity can help soothe your blues, especially if it's something that walks the fine line between mentally engaging and overwhelmingly challenging. This Paint by Number Kit is a fun, simple, and easy project that comes with all the joy of artistic painting and none of the stress. It comes all the paint, tools, and canvas you need to produce two gorgeous framed paintings that can be hung up on your walls as tasteful decor afterwards.
Pinchoco 2024 Planner/Calendar
When you're dealing with the winter SADs, one of the last things you feel like doing is going out and being social... which is exactly why you should do it. And that's why you should get this 2024 planner/calendar: so you can fill it with things to do. That's not to say you shouldn't process through your feelings as needed, of course. But with all the aesthetic layouts and nifty little sections to fill in events and happenings, maybe it'll inspire you to step out a little bit more than you wanted to before.
Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler With Straw
This final piece of advice really applies to anyone regardless of the weather: drink plenty of water! If you're someone who often forgets to hydrate on the daily or you're always on the go, this Stanley stainless steel tumbler may be just what you need. It can hold 30 ounces of liquid, and it's made of double-wall vacuum insulation so your drinks stay nice and cold for a long time.
—Originally published Jan. 14, 2020, at 4:00 a.m. PT