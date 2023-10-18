Here's Sweet Proof John Legend's 3-Month-Old Son Wren Is His Twin

John Legend is seeing double—or maybe quadruple?
Case in point: Chrissy Teigen's latest photo of their baby boy Wren proves that their latest addition is the singer's mini-me. In the since-expired video shared to Chrissy's Instagram Story on Oct. 16, the model shared a glimpse at bath time with the 3-month-old—and looking at his face is like going back in time and seeing the Grammy winning artist as a baby.
John and Chrissy—in addition to kids Luna, 7, Miles, 5, and Esti, 8 months—welcomed baby Wren to the family via surrogate in June, six months after Chrissy gave birth to Esti. When announcing their littlest one's arrival, the Cravings author reflected on her family's journey towards becoming a family of six over the last few years, including their decision to use a surrogate.
"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," the 37-year-old shared on Instagram at the time, explaining how the then-parents of two originally planned to use tandem surrogates to grow their family, but ended up undergoing IVF and becoming pregnant with Esti. It was around the same time that the family's surrogate Alexandra became pregnant with Wren after a successful second embryo transfer.
"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full," Chrissy continued, before writing a tribute to her and John's son Jack, who died after she experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020. "And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."
And with their family complete, they've been sure to enjoy every moment.
In fact in August, John and Chrissy underwent a new challenge—their first vacation with four kids. But if the photos John shared from their tropical, oceanside trip, it was a success.
"Our first vacation as a family of six," the 44-year-old captioned his post at the time. "So far, so great!
Their recent look into their time away is only one example of the many times the couple has shared a look into life with their growing family. Keep reading to see all of the family's cutest moments over the years.