Here's Sweet Proof John Legend's 3-Month-Old Son Wren Is His Twin

Watch : Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Baby Boy via Surrogate

John Legend is seeing double—or maybe quadruple?

Case in point: Chrissy Teigen's latest photo of their baby boy Wren proves that their latest addition is the singer's mini-me. In the since-expired video shared to Chrissy's Instagram Story on Oct. 16, the model shared a glimpse at bath time with the 3-month-old—and looking at his face is like going back in time and seeing the Grammy winning artist as a baby.

John and Chrissy—in addition to kids Luna, 7, Miles, 5, and Esti, 8 months—welcomed baby Wren to the family via surrogate in June, six months after Chrissy gave birth to Esti. When announcing their littlest one's arrival, the Cravings author reflected on her family's journey towards becoming a family of six over the last few years, including their decision to use a surrogate.

"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," the 37-year-old shared on Instagram at the time, explaining how the then-parents of two originally planned to use tandem surrogates to grow their family, but ended up undergoing IVF and becoming pregnant with Esti. It was around the same time that the family's surrogate Alexandra became pregnant with Wren after a successful second embryo transfer.