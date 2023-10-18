Raquel Leviss Raised a Surprising Amount of Money From Scandoval Necklace & Hoodie

Watch : Raquel Leviss Blocks Tom Sandoval on Her 29th Birthday

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is turning lemons into lemonade.

The Vanderpump Rules star recently revealed she was auctioning off her TomTom restaurant hoodies and lightning bold necklace for charity in honor of World Mental Health Day. So, exactly how much did the former beauty queen raise with her Tom Sandoval affair items?

According to eBay, the gold necklace fetched $5,300 and the two sweatshirts sold for an impressive $9,500 for a total of $14,800.

Weeks ago, the 29-year-old announced that, in an effort to move on from the cheating scandal, she was raising money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

"I am currently in the process of letting go of things that no longer serve me," Leviss shared with fans on her Instagram Stories. "As I was cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering and I just don't want to see them. I don't want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again."