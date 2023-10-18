Joran van der Sloot Confessed to "Brutal Murder" of Natalee Holloway, Judge Says

New details have emerged in the tragic case of Natalee Holloway.
U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco confirmed Oct. 18 that Joran van der Sloot, a longstanding suspect in Natalee's disappearance over the years, confessed to the murder of the Alabama native, who went missing in Aruba during a graduation trip in 2005.
The judge announced Joran's admission while in court for the 36-year-old's fraud case, in which he pleaded guilty to extorting Natalee's mom Beth Holloway.
"I have considered the factual statements about extortion, and wire fraud," the judge said per NBC News, "but also considered your confession to the brutal murder of Natalee Holloway."
The judge then sentenced Joran—who was previously indicted by an Alabama grand jury on extortion and wire fraud charges for attempting to get $250,000 from Natalee's mom in exchange for information on her disappearance—to 20 years in prison in his fraud case.
This will run concurrently with Joran's current term in Peru, where he is serving a 28-year prison sentence the 2010 killing of college student Stephany Flores.
During the court appearance Oct. 18, Joran sent a message to Natalee's loved ones.
"I would like to apologize to the Holloway family," he said. "I am no longer that person back then than I am today. I gave my heart to Jesus Christ, he helped me through all of this."
In a victim impact statement, Natalee's mom Beth was also able to address Joran.
"You are a killer and I want you to remember that every time that jail cell door slams," she said. "You look like hell, Joran. I don't see how you're going to make it."
E! News has reached out to Joran's legal team and government attorneys for comment and has not heard back.
Joran was never formally charged in Natalee's disappearance case over the years, despite the FBI stating that he was one of the last people seen with her before she went missing.
