Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Have True Romance Date Night With Lavish Roses

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed a romantic date night at their home over a month after the pregnant Lemme founder underwent fetal surgery to save their baby boy.

This evening was truly romantic—quite literally.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently enjoyed an at-home date night.

The Lemme founder—who is currently pregnant with a baby boy—shared details from their al fresco movie night on her Instagram Stories Oct. 17, posting a video showing off her house bedecked with roses that Travis arranged for her. As for what the couple enjoyed during their movie night, Kourtney and the Blink 182 drummer revealed they watched True Romance on a screen in their backyard as they each shared glimpses of the 1993 movie on social media.

The low-key evening comes a little over a month after Kourtney underwent fetal surgery to save her baby boy's life. The 44-year-old recently opened up about the experience, explaining how it's changed her perceptions about pregnancy. 

"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," she told Vogue in an interview published Oct. 17. "It was terrifying. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life." 

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

But despite the scary experience, Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, is looking towards the future with hope. "I've finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy," she continued. "I'm ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we're meant to have." 

And since announcing she was pregnant back in June, the Kardashians star has often shared a glimpse into her experience—and her growing bump—on social media. 

To see more of Kourtney's pregnancy journey from the very beginning, keep reading. 

Instagram / Travis Barker
Bump Kiss

Travis Barker kisses his pregnant wife's bare baby bump, which she showcased while wearing a pair of light blue jeans and a white tank top, as seen in the Blink 182 drummer's Aug. 26, 2023 Instagram post.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Garden Style

Kourtney Kardashian embraced her bare baby bump in a casual outfit during a stroll through a garden in August 2023.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini Bump

Kourtney showed her baby bump in a red bikini.

Instagram
Four Generations

Kourtney's little one is ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick rocked similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star revealed her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

