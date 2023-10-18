Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Have True Romance Date Night With Lavish Roses

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Says THIS Saved Her Baby's Life

This evening was truly romantic—quite literally.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently enjoyed an at-home date night.

The Lemme founder—who is currently pregnant with a baby boy—shared details from their al fresco movie night on her Instagram Stories Oct. 17, posting a video showing off her house bedecked with roses that Travis arranged for her. As for what the couple enjoyed during their movie night, Kourtney and the Blink 182 drummer revealed they watched True Romance on a screen in their backyard as they each shared glimpses of the 1993 movie on social media.

The low-key evening comes a little over a month after Kourtney underwent fetal surgery to save her baby boy's life. The 44-year-old recently opened up about the experience, explaining how it's changed her perceptions about pregnancy.

"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," she told Vogue in an interview published Oct. 17. "It was terrifying. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."