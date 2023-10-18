Travis Kelce Reveals the Real Story Behind That Video of Him and Taylor Swift's Security

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NYC Takeover!

Travis Kelce is making it clear he doesn't have any bad blood with Taylor Swift's security.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently addressed an online video that showed him moving past a security guard so he could open the "Karma" singer's car door during their recent date in New York City. He wasn't afraid to set the record straight on the Oct. 18 episode of his and Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights when the Philadelphia Eagles center jokingly asked if he received "any pushback from the actual security guards about pushing them out of the way."

"Pushing them out of the way?" Travis replied. "I didn't push him. I placed my hand on the gentleman's back to let him know I was behind him. If I would've pushed him, he probably would've turned around and tased me."

And when Jason teased "that sounds like a way that somebody who pushed somebody would describe" it, Travis called his older brother "ridiculous" and clarified his intentions.

"'Good sir, can you excuse me? I need to get the door, sorry. Thank you,'" the 34-year-old said. "'I'm right behind you. Don't want to startle you. I know it's your job to keep crazy people away. And if you just randomly get pushed in the back while standing in front of a door, that could probably be a little alarming.'"