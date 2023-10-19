Holiday Gifts Under $50 That It's Definitely Not Too Soon To Buy

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, not spooky season, though she's important too. But I'm talking about early holiday shopping season. Nothing brings joy quite like finding the perfect gift for a friend or loved one, so why wait until it gets really cold to do it, you know?
Sure, you may have to wait a little longer for the actual gift exchange, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to get your shopping done. Plus, when you do it early, you're calmer, more clear-headed, and can spot the best deals from a mile away.
That's why I've put together this list of holiday gifts under $50 that you'll want to score right now. It'll scratch that itch that says "Start shopping!" and genuinely give you a head start on crossing names off of your nice list.
Whether it's a cashmere beanie, manifestation candle, friendship bracelet, or secret fourth thing, I think there's something on this list that will catch your eye. Merry Happy!
Portolano Cashmere Beanie
This luxe cashmere beanie tops off any ensemble with style.
Paddywax Wellness Candle
For the friend who could use the reminder to do it: A soothing candle (made with essential oils) that says "Breathe."
Moroccanoil Smoothing Mask
This smoothing and nourishing mask is designed to keep bestie's hair texture the way it should be — regardless of the weather.
Joey Baby Manifesting It Earrings
Crafted with petite rose quartz stones, these dangling earrings are intended to help the wearer manifest self-love, romantic love, and all things good.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick
For the perfect pout, you can't do much better than a classic red lip from the makeup queen herself.
moon and jai Harmony Ritual Kit with Sage
For the girlie who loves a woo-woo moment (the woo-woo girlie trying to share the wealth with her friends), the moon and jai Harmony Ritual Kit includes basically everything she needs to help balance her surroundings.
Happy Socks 2-Pack Pride Socks Gift Set
Colorful and cozy, this pack of matching (or mix-and-match, if that's their thing) socks from Happy Socks is a perfect way to show off someone's pride.
Nasty Gal Dolphin Friendship Bracelets
Is there a better gift than a wearable token of friendship that you can share? No. No there is not.
Dolce Glow Luce Clear Self-Tanning Mist
Dolce Glow is an alternative to previous eras of widely-used, less-than-healthy approaches to achieving a sunless glow. The entire line is manufactured in Australia, which has rigorous standards for not just what goes into their products, but what is legally even allowed to. "We know how damaging the sun is," the founder told E! — anyone who grew up in the era of pre-at-home tanners can confirm that — which is why high-end ingredients without any "icky" components are integral to her line.
OffCourt Fragrance
Clean, neutral, and ever-so-woodsy, this light fragrance from OffCourt is perfect for any guy (or person's) gym bag, locker, or even desk.
