Kate Spade Flash Deal: Get This $250 Glitter Handbag for Just $70

Everybody knows the holidays are the busiest time of the year. Whether you're out shopping on the daily to check off every name on your Christmas list, or you're drinking eggnog with friends after work, you'll surely be scrambling everywhere. And especially once it starts getting into the midst of Christmas and New Year's, the party invitations won't stop coming. So, you're going to need a trusty handbag you know will match basically every party fit you put together. Thanks to Kate Spade, we've got just the purse for you.

We present to you the Glimmer Glitter Pochette. Not only is it available in four sparkly colors, it also has enough space to store all your party essentials: phone, keys, wallet, and lip gloss. Normally this bag retails for $250 on their outlet site, but our fave bag retailer has blessed us by offering 60% off, PLUS an extra 30% off by using the code LETITGLOW at checkout. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll on down to score this deal before it's too late.