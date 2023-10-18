Bella Hadid Packs on the PDA With Cowboy Adan Banuelos After Marc Kalman Breakup

As they say, save a horse...
Bella Hadid seems to have found her cowboy in Adan Banuelos as she was recently spotted locking lips with the professional horseman in Texas. In photos and videos obtained by TMZ, the pair were seen before crossing the street holding hands at the Fort Worth stockyards. Both Bella and Adan were dressed for the locale, Adan in jeans, a red flannel shirt, cowboy boots and hat on while Bella—an equestrian herself—donned flared jeans, a brown leather jacket and, of course, heeled boots for the outing.
E! News has reached out to reps for Bella but has not heard back.
Adan, in addition to being a professional performer himself, also teaches amateurs and non-professional riders at his stable in Texas, per his website. This PDA-filled moment with the 34-year-old comes three months after sources confirmed to E! News that the supermodel and her boyfriend of two years Marc Kalman amicably split.
After making their romance Instagram official in July 2021, the 27-year-old—who previously had an on-again, off-again relationship with The Weeknd for four years until 2019—and Marc enjoyed traveling the world together as a couple, including ice cream dates in New York City and trips to France for Paris Fashion Week throughout 2022.
And in March 2022, Bella gave an inside look into their romance.
"I'm super comfortable and feel very safe with Marc," she told Interview, adding of the art director, "I'm really proud of Marc, who's like my emotional support bunny and is incredibly talented at everything he does. So yeah, it worked out well."
Bella's split with Marc also coincided with the news that she was going to take time to focus on her health amid her years-long battle with Lyme disease.
But an important outlet for her during her health struggles? Time with her horses.
"I feel better when I'm riding," Bella captioned an April TikTok, amid a flare up of her Lyme disease. "(And after starting 2 rounds of antibiotics) (that in itself is a wild ride) I think my horses just really take my mind off the pain."