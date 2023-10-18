Bella Hadid Packs on the PDA With Cowboy Adan Banuelos After Marc Kalman Breakup

Watch : Bella Hadid Seeks Treatment Amid Split From Marc Kalman

As they say, save a horse...

Bella Hadid seems to have found her cowboy in Adan Banuelos as she was recently spotted locking lips with the professional horseman in Texas. In photos and videos obtained by TMZ, the pair were seen before crossing the street holding hands at the Fort Worth stockyards. Both Bella and Adan were dressed for the locale, Adan in jeans, a red flannel shirt, cowboy boots and hat on while Bella—an equestrian herself—donned flared jeans, a brown leather jacket and, of course, heeled boots for the outing.

E! News has reached out to reps for Bella but has not heard back.

Adan, in addition to being a professional performer himself, also teaches amateurs and non-professional riders at his stable in Texas, per his website. This PDA-filled moment with the 34-year-old comes three months after sources confirmed to E! News that the supermodel and her boyfriend of two years Marc Kalman amicably split.