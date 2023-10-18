Joran van der Sloot Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Extorting Natalee Holloway’s Mom

Watch : Natalee Holloway Case: Suspect Will Share Details

Joran van der Sloot has reversed his decision.

Four months after the 36-year-old, who is the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, initially pleaded not guilty to his involvement in extorting Natalee's mom Beth Holloway, he has now entered a guilty plea in his fraud case as part of a deal, NBC News has confirmed.

According to the outlet, U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco classified Joran as a killer shortly after he entered his new plea, stating, "I have considered the factual statements about extortion, and wire fraud but also considered your confession to the brutal murder of Natalee Holloway."

He has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, which will run concurrently with his sentence in Peru.

E! News has reached out to Joran's attorneys for additional comment.

According to the family's attorney, the agreement requires him to reveal details behind the 18-year-old's presumed death nearly two decades after her disappearance and is contingent upon the FBI corroborating the information given.

"It was conditioned upon Mr. van der Sloot revealing details of how Natalee died," John Q. Kelly told NBC News of the plea deal, "and how her body was disposed of." However, John added that "there won't be any further investigation or search or anything like that for Natalee's remains."

The Alabama native disappeared during a high school graduation trip to Aruba and was last seen leaving a bar, per the FBI, with Joran and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe before she vanished. Though Joran was detained shortly after, he was never officially charged in the case and denied involvement in her disappearance.