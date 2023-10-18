Joran van der Sloot Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Extorting Natalee Holloway’s Mom

Joran van der Sloot has reversed his decision.
Four months after the 36-year-old, who is the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, initially pleaded not guilty to his involvement in extorting Natalee's mom Beth Holloway, he has now entered a guilty plea in his fraud case as part of a deal, NBC News has confirmed.
According to the outlet, U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco classified Joran as a killer shortly after he entered his new plea, stating, "I have considered the factual statements about extortion, and wire fraud but also considered your confession to the brutal murder of Natalee Holloway."
He has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, which will run concurrently with his sentence in Peru.
According to the family's attorney, the agreement requires him to reveal details behind the 18-year-old's presumed death nearly two decades after her disappearance and is contingent upon the FBI corroborating the information given.
"It was conditioned upon Mr. van der Sloot revealing details of how Natalee died," John Q. Kelly told NBC News of the plea deal, "and how her body was disposed of." However, John added that "there won't be any further investigation or search or anything like that for Natalee's remains."
The Alabama native disappeared during a high school graduation trip to Aruba and was last seen leaving a bar, per the FBI, with Joran and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe before she vanished. Though Joran was detained shortly after, he was never officially charged in the case and denied involvement in her disappearance.
However, Joran was indicted by the U.S. Attorney's office in Alabama in 2010 on both wire fraud and extortion charges for allegedly trying to get $250,000 from Natalee's mom in exchange for details on her daughter's remains, according to NBC News.
Although Joran initially claimed to know the location of Natalee's body, per an FBI affidavit previously obtained by the outlet, he later admitted to fabricating the location.
Earlier this year, Joran—who is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the 2010 murder of college student Stephany Flores—was extradited to the United States to face his wire fraud and extortion charges. Ahead of his extradition, Natalee's mom spoke out about possibly getting long-awaited answers.
"I was blessed to have had Natalee in my life for 18 years," Beth shared in a statement to NBC News in May, noting that as of that exact month she has also "been without her for exactly 18 years."
"She would be 36 years old now," she added. "It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off. Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee."
