RHOC's Shannon Beador Speaks Out One Month After Arrest for DUI, Hit-and-Run

Watch : RHOC's Emily Simpson Talks Shannon Beador's DUI Arrest

Shannon Beador is sharing an update after a personal setback.

One month after she was arrested for driving under the influence as well as a hit-and-run, The Real Housewives of Orange County star addressed the incident in a message to fans.

"I know it's been a while since I posted, and there's been a lot of talk about everything that's happened recently," Shannon said in an Oct. 17 Instagram video that showed her out on a walk with her dog. "But unfortunately, right now, I'm not in the position to comment. But there will be a time when I can, and I intend to be open, honest and authentic. Right now, I'm focusing on getting healthy and getting back to myself and walking Archie."

Sergeant Steve Oberon of the Newport Beach Police Department previously told E! News Shannon was arrested Sept. 17 shortly after 1 a.m. and was charged with two misdemeanors: a DUI for alcohol as well as a hit-and-run. The officer said she was eventually released on a citation.