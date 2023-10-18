RHOC's Shannon Beador Speaks Out One Month After Arrest for DUI, Hit-and-Run

Shannon Beador is sharing an update after a personal setback.
One month after she was arrested for driving under the influence as well as a hit-and-run, The Real Housewives of Orange County star addressed the incident in a message to fans.
"I know it's been a while since I posted, and there's been a lot of talk about everything that's happened recently," Shannon said in an Oct. 17 Instagram video that showed her out on a walk with her dog. "But unfortunately, right now, I'm not in the position to comment. But there will be a time when I can, and I intend to be open, honest and authentic. Right now, I'm focusing on getting healthy and getting back to myself and walking Archie."
Sergeant Steve Oberon of the Newport Beach Police Department previously told E! News Shannon was arrested Sept. 17 shortly after 1 a.m. and was charged with two misdemeanors: a DUI for alcohol as well as a hit-and-run. The officer said she was eventually released on a citation.
Afterwards, Shannon's attorney Michael L. Fell told E! News, "I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."
Just 10 days before her arrest, Shannon filmed The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 reunion with her castmates. There, she spoke about some of the challenges she had been going through, including the end of her relationship with boyfriend John Janssen.
"I'm going through a lot right now. Both of my kids left for college," the reality star—who shares daughters Sophie, Stella and Adeline with ex-husband David Beador—added during the reunion. "It's been really, really hard for me."
Shannon's costars have also reacted to news of her arrest. This includes Gina Kirschenheiter, who was arrested for and pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol in 2019 and repeatedly listened to Shannon bring up how she helped her at the time.
"Yes, obviously, you can't ignore the fact that the irony of it is major," she said on the Sept. 27 episode of her Orange County podcast. "But honestly, really, the end of the day, I've been thinking a lot about this and Shannon in general, and I just don't have it in me. Like, I'm not gonna kick someone when they're down. And I've been down. I know where she's at right now. It's not a good place to be mentally, emotionally."
Gina later added, "Obviously, I felt thank god that she didn't hurt herself seriously or injure anybody else. I mean, it's obviously the worst mistake you can make. I am a whole-hearted believer in that having made the mistake myself. So, I'm just glad everybody's OK. But it sucks. It's hard. I feel bad. I feel bad for her."
Heather Dubrow has also addressed the incident in recent weeks.
"I haven't spoken to her," she said on the Sept. 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I did text her. Of course, you know, I'm glad no one is hurt, and that's the most important thing. I hope that Shannon continues to take some space and figure out her next steps."
