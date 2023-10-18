Travis Kelce Hilariously Reacts to Taylor Swift’s NFL Moment With His Dad Ed Kelce

He's got his mother's eyes, his father's ambition, and now Taylor Swift knows if that's true.
After Travis Kelce's dad Ed Kelce had his time in the spotlight talking to the Grammy winner during the Oct. 12 Kansas City Chiefs Game, he and Jason Kelce took the opportunity for some lighthearted teasing.
"Yeah, Taylor talking to dad," the tight end mused to his brother during the Oct. 18 episode of their New Heights podcast, "you know dad, like I know dad—"
Which Jason interrupted with, "He shouldn't be talking to Taylor Swift."
And Travis agreed, responded, "This is a terrifying conversation, I felt terrible for Taylor for being in this."
And though the two laughed, Travis went on to give Ed a sweet shout-out. "We can't keep kicking dad just because we enjoy doing it, man and our dad is the best f--king dad in the world," Travis shared. "He is a great converser. It's where Jason gets his storytelling, and all of his charisma. We're saying this just because we like to rag on the big guy."
The two athletes noted that while their mom Donna Kelce has received a lot of attention for chatting with Taylor during her NFL appearances, they enjoyed seeing their dad have his moment.
"You can see in this picture all he's doing is just pumping her up," Travis joked. "He's started listening to her music a little more."
To which the Philadelphia Eagles player added, "Bless his heart. He said, 'Now I've taken all of your CDs out at the local library, and I've burned them onto my computer.' Because that is legal, as a taxpaying citizen."
The Oct. 12 game against the Denver Broncos—which happened just days before Travis and Taylor hard launched their relationship New York City—marked the "Anti-Hero" singer's third appearance at one of Travis' recent Kansas City Chiefs game, after first attending the team's victories against the Chicago Bears in September and later the New York Jets in early October.
And while her attendance has led to a media storm of coverage, it's attention that Travis is taking in stride.
"As all the attention comes, it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl—and right now, even more on top of the world," the 34-year-old said during an Oct. 6 press conference. "You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason."
