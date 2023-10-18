Travis Kelce Hilariously Reacts to Taylor Swift’s NFL Moment With His Dad Ed Kelce

Jason and Travis Kelce couldn't help but joke about their dad Ed Kelce meeting Taylor Swift during the pop star's appearance at the Oct. 12 Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Oct 18, 2023 12:23 PMTags
Taylor SwiftCouplesCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Watch: Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Dishes on Meeting Taylor Swift

He's got his mother's eyes, his father's ambition, and now Taylor Swift knows if that's true. 

After Travis Kelce's dad Ed Kelce had his time in the spotlight talking to the Grammy winner during the Oct. 12 Kansas City Chiefs Game, he and Jason Kelce took the opportunity for some lighthearted teasing. 

"Yeah, Taylor talking to dad," the tight end mused to his brother during the Oct. 18 episode of their New Heights podcast, "you know dad, like I know dad—"

Which Jason interrupted with, "He shouldn't be talking to Taylor Swift."

And Travis agreed, responded, "This is a terrifying conversation, I felt terrible for Taylor for being in this."

And though the two laughed, Travis went on to give Ed a sweet shout-out. "We can't keep kicking dad just because we enjoy doing it, man and our dad is the best f--king dad in the world," Travis shared. "He is a great converser. It's where Jason gets his storytelling, and all of his charisma. We're saying this just because we like to rag on the big guy."

photos

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Step Out in NYC

The two athletes noted that while their mom Donna Kelce has received a lot of attention for chatting with Taylor during her NFL appearances, they enjoyed seeing their dad have his moment. 

"You can see in this picture all he's doing is just pumping her up," Travis joked. "He's started listening to her music a little more."

To which the Philadelphia Eagles player added, "Bless his heart. He said, 'Now I've taken all of your CDs out at the local library, and I've burned them onto my computer.' Because that is legal, as a taxpaying citizen."

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Sophia Bush Dating Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris After Respective Breakups

2

Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s NFL Moment With His Dad Ed Kelce

3

Britney Spears Reveals Why She Really Shaved Her Head in 2007

The Oct. 12 game against the Denver Broncos—which happened just days before Travis and Taylor hard launched their relationship New York City—marked the "Anti-Hero" singer's third appearance at one of Travis' recent Kansas City Chiefs game, after first attending the team's victories against the Chicago Bears in September and later the New York Jets in early October. 

And while her attendance has led to a media storm of coverage, it's attention that Travis is taking in stride

"As all the attention comes, it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl—and right now, even more on top of the world," the 34-year-old said during an Oct. 6 press conference. "You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason."

And to see more of Taylor at the Chiefs' game against the Broncos, keep reading. 

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

'Tis the Damn Season for Football

Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, at a luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Miss., on Oct. 12, 2023 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Squad Up

Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was also in attendance.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Here for the Boy on the Football Team

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Burning Red

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Got That Red Lip Classic Thing

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Sweet Disposition and Wide-Eyed Gaze

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

All Hugs

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Old Taylor Can't Come to the Phone Right Now

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

State of Grace

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On the Bleachers

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Tied Together With a Smile

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Archer in Arrowhead Stadium

David Eulitt/Getty Images

So He Calls Me Up And He's Like...

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Cheer Captain

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Can't Calm Down

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Miss Americana

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Best Day

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Love the Game

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Right Where You Left Her

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kaleidoscope of Loud Heartbeats

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

1, 2, 3, Let's Go!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It's Nice to Have a Friend

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On Holy Ground

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sophia Bush Dating Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris After Respective Breakups

2

Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s NFL Moment With His Dad Ed Kelce

3

Britney Spears Reveals Why She Really Shaved Her Head in 2007

4
Exclusive

Kristin Cavallari Clarifies Saying She's "in Love" With Travis Kelce

5

Jeezy Details His 8-Year Battle With Depression