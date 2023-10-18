DC Young Fly’s Sister Dies 4 Months After His Partner Jacky Oh

Wild 'N Out star DC Young Fly shared the recent death of his sister, which comes four months after his partner Jacky Oh's sudden passing.

Watch: DC Young Fly Remembers Partner Jacky Oh in New Post

DC Young Fly is mourning another heartbreaking loss.

Nearly five months after his partner Jacky Oh's passing, the Wild 'N Out star shared his sister has died.

"In a matter of a year I lost 3 people," he wrote in an Oct. 16 Instagram post, "my Kuzzin on last august my girl in may and my sister a couple days ago...u jus gotta stick through the mission knowin that GOD got u and he will grant you the strength…. Remember he parted the Red Sea, not make it disappear."

The 31-year-old did not disclose further details on his sister's passing, concluding his message on a note of positivity, adding, "The problems are still there he jus allowed u to get through it, make sure Yu stay righteous don't hold no grudge because GOD is love and love will always overcome adversity."

In late May, Jacky Oh—who shares three kids Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months, with the comedian—died after she was found unresponsive at a hotel in Miami, Fla. She was 33.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

The Celebrity Squares host spoke out after her sudden death, noting that his faith is serving as his strongest pillar.

"God is the greatest," the TV host told TMZ in June. "He's granting me the strength to keep going. I gotta take care of my babies. That's the key to life. Just gotta keep going, stay prayed up and never let the tragedies and the stuff that you going through bring you down."

In late August, the comedian paid tribute to the mom of three, sharing a glimpse of a tattoo he got in her honor.

"We in this together and forever," he captioned an Instagram post at the time. "My Angel my baby my wife the Queen of my children. I wish there was a reset button. It may be a lot of things we don't want to do but we are force to do.. we must continue on with the mission."

For a look back at their sweetest moments, keep reading.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

DC Young Fly and the late Jacky Oh first met at a hotel lobby in 2015. He later joined her as part of the Wild 'N Out lineup.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

"I liked him," she described in a 2017 interview about the "so cute" comedian. "I was vibing with him."

Prince Williams/Wireimage

The duo are parents to Nova, 6, Nala, 3, and Prince'Nehemiah, 15 months.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

They shut down the carpet at the 2021 BET Awards.

Carol Rose/WireImage

It was a family affair at the January red carpet for House Party.

Instagram

"Rest Well Baby," he captioned a June Instagram. "#GODGotUs #GainedAnotherAngel #TakeItADayAtATime."

