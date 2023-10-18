DC Young Fly’s Sister Dies 4 Months After His Partner Jacky Oh

DC Young Fly is mourning another heartbreaking loss.
Nearly five months after his partner Jacky Oh's passing, the Wild 'N Out star shared his sister has died.
"In a matter of a year I lost 3 people," he wrote in an Oct. 16 Instagram post, "my Kuzzin on last august my girl in may and my sister a couple days ago...u jus gotta stick through the mission knowin that GOD got u and he will grant you the strength…. Remember he parted the Red Sea, not make it disappear."
The 31-year-old did not disclose further details on his sister's passing, concluding his message on a note of positivity, adding, "The problems are still there he jus allowed u to get through it, make sure Yu stay righteous don't hold no grudge because GOD is love and love will always overcome adversity."
In late May, Jacky Oh—who shares three kids Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months, with the comedian—died after she was found unresponsive at a hotel in Miami, Fla. She was 33.
The Celebrity Squares host spoke out after her sudden death, noting that his faith is serving as his strongest pillar.
"God is the greatest," the TV host told TMZ in June. "He's granting me the strength to keep going. I gotta take care of my babies. That's the key to life. Just gotta keep going, stay prayed up and never let the tragedies and the stuff that you going through bring you down."
In late August, the comedian paid tribute to the mom of three, sharing a glimpse of a tattoo he got in her honor.
"We in this together and forever," he captioned an Instagram post at the time. "My Angel my baby my wife the Queen of my children. I wish there was a reset button. It may be a lot of things we don't want to do but we are force to do.. we must continue on with the mission."