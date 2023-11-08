Ashley Benson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Fiancé Brandon Davis

Watch : Ashley Benson Is Engaged to Oil Heir Brandon Davis

It's no lie: Ashley Benson is pregnant!

The Pretty Little Liars alum is expecting her first baby with fiancé Brandon Davis, a source confirms to E! News.

Ashley was seen baring her bump while the couple shopped at Babylist's Beverly Hills showroom on Nov. 6.

Ashley, 33, and Brandon, 44, were first linked in January, when the two were photographed sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. A source confirmed to E! News weeks later that the Spring Breakers star and the grandson of late oil tycoon Marvin Davis had been quietly dating for a few months at the time, adding that the two are "really into each other."

In fact, the couple took their relationship to the next level when they announced their engagement in July, with Brandon calling Ashley "love of my life" on his Instagram Stories.

"My best frienddddd," Ashley replied in a post of her own, showing off a massive, oval-cut diamond ring in a selfie. "I love you."