Ashley Benson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Fiancé Brandon Davis

It's no lie: Ashley Benson is pregnant!
The Pretty Little Liars alum is expecting her first baby with fiancé Brandon Davis, a source confirms to E! News.
Ashley was seen baring her bump while the couple shopped at Babylist's Beverly Hills showroom on Nov. 6.
Ashley, 33, and Brandon, 44, were first linked in January, when the two were photographed sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. A source confirmed to E! News weeks later that the Spring Breakers star and the grandson of late oil tycoon Marvin Davis had been quietly dating for a few months at the time, adding that the two are "really into each other."
In fact, the couple took their relationship to the next level when they announced their engagement in July, with Brandon calling Ashley "love of my life" on his Instagram Stories.
"My best frienddddd," Ashley replied in a post of her own, showing off a massive, oval-cut diamond ring in a selfie. "I love you."
However, that's not to say the two can't keep a secret. After all, Ashley has been vocal about protecting her privacy.
"I usually keep my relationships private," Ashley—who previously dated G-Eazy and Cara Delevingne—told Cosmopolitan U.K. in 2021. "You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."
The actress explained that some things are best left locked in your pocket. "If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do?" she said. "I'm not going to sit out there and be like, 'This isn't true, this is what's really happening.' The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it."
Ashley added, "People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all."
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment but hasn't heard back.