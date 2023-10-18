Jeannie Mai's Estranged Husband Jeezy Details His 8-Year Battle With Depression

Watch : Jeezy Reveals 8-Year Battle with Depression

Jeezy is reflecting on a difficult chapter of his life.

The rapper—who filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai last month—recently gave insight into his mental health journey, saying he struggled for depression for nearly a decade before learning more about the condition.

"I learned that vulnerability is power," the 46-year-old shared on Tamron Hall in an Oct. 16 clip. "I thought something was wrong with me, thinking I come from poverty, this is just how it is."

In fact, Jeezy said growing up in Georgia without access to mental health resources inspired him to share his story in his new memoir Adversity for Sale.

"I didn't understand trauma and all these different things so when I started to get the words for it, I started to understand and grab tools, I started to become better," he told host Tamron Hall. "I started my journey and that's why I'm expressing it and putting it in the book because I didn't know I was depressed for like eight years of my life straight."