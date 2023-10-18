Start Your Fall Fashion Capsule Wardrobe With Amazon Picks From Darcy McQueeny

We interviewed Darcy McQueeny because we think you'll like her picks. Darcy is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you have yet to meet stylish, fun, bubbly, Darcy McQueeny yet, allow us to introduce you. Starting from Bama Rush stardom, Darcy has grown a loyal following sharing beauty reviews and fashion hauls. When she's not sharing her most recent obsessions you can find her hitting the red carpet or catching flights to major influencer brand events. Like many of you, Darcy is embarking on her post-college journey and she's here to help with the fashion transition that comes with it.

TikTok has introduced and influenced young professionals to create what's called the capsule wardrobe (It's me, hi, i'm the influenced one). Basically, we're shopping for a small amount of clothing that can mix and match and create various outfits together. Another major influence through this process has been Darcy McQueeny's sleek style she's put together with Amazon favorites. Darcy's staple wardrobe this fall consists of buttery soft bodysuits, tailored pants, and items and accessories to keep your style trendy and polished. See her Amazon picks below to get started on your closet refresh.