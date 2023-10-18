Start Your Fall Fashion Capsule Wardrobe With Amazon Picks From Darcy McQueeny

We interviewed Darcy McQueeny because we think you'll like her picks. Darcy is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you have yet to meet stylish, fun, bubbly, Darcy McQueeny yet, allow us to introduce you. Starting from Bama Rush stardom, Darcy has grown a loyal following sharing beauty reviews and fashion hauls. When she's not sharing her most recent obsessions you can find her hitting the red carpet or catching flights to major influencer brand events. Like many of you, Darcy is embarking on her post-college journey and she's here to help with the fashion transition that comes with it.
TikTok has introduced and influenced young professionals to create what's called the capsule wardrobe (It's me, hi, i'm the influenced one). Basically, we're shopping for a small amount of clothing that can mix and match and create various outfits together. Another major influence through this process has been Darcy McQueeny's sleek style she's put together with Amazon favorites. Darcy's staple wardrobe this fall consists of buttery soft bodysuits, tailored pants, and items and accessories to keep your style trendy and polished. See her Amazon picks below to get started on your closet refresh.
Chunpin Women's Square Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit
Darcy's go-to bodysuit basic can be found in short and long-sleeve styles, runs from size S-XXL and has 16 color options.
Nimin High Waisted Women Business Casual Dress Pants
When asked about what kind of pants she'd be wearing this season, Darcy answered "trouser pants". Like these high waisted pants for a comfortable, yet professional look. This brand runs from size S-XXL and offers 9 different colors.
Hilife Portable Steamer for Clothes
Now that you've started building your capsule wardrobe, you'll want to keep them in good condition. Darcy recommends this handheld steamer. We like that it can be easily packed for travel or used daily to rid of unwanted wrinkles.
Pumiey Women's High Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
Darcy's traveling often takes her between climates and she handles the change with layering. This basic high neck sleeveless bodysuit is E!ssential for warmer cities, but can easily be layered with a leather jacket as Darcy suggests.
MakeMeChic Women's Faux Leather Pants
These faux leather pants on Darcy's storefront are so chic it's in the name. A fall staple no doubt, this brand offers straight and wide leg styles in 9 different colors, tall and petite sizes, and runs from size XXS-4XL.
Berny Womens Small Gold Watch
Let's be real, watches aren't for telling time anymore. The watch Darcy wears suggests you like the finer things in life, but understands the post-grad budget.
OQQ Womens 3 Piece Long Sleeve Crew Neck Tops
Building your capsule wardrobe shouldn't cost and arm and a leg. Darcy suggests this three-pack of tops to get started. This brand is a #1 best seller amongst Amazon shoppers and they offer 16 different color combinations.
High Waisted Color Block Jeans
For a bit of flare, Darcy suggests these color block jeans. They're high waisted and tailored and can be styled with a leather blazer and boots.
Sam Edelman Women's Laguna Chelsea Boot
We all have our staple sneakers, but Darcy is introducing us to our staple boots. These Sam Edelman boots come in 16 different colors and are waterproof if you live in a rainy city.
If you'd like more fashion recs, check out Kaeli Mae's Clean Girl Aesthetic Picks.