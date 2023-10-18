Will Smith Shares "Official Statement" After Jada Pinkett Smith's Revelations—But It's Not What You Think

Will Smith shared what he called an "official statement" on the same day Jada Pinkett Smith released her memoir Worthy, in which she detailed the truth about their marriage.

Watch: Will Smith Responds to Bombshells in Wife Jada’s Memoir

Will Smith is gettin' jiggy with it amid buzz around Jada Pinkett Smith's explosive tell-all.

On the release date of the Red Table Talk host's memoir Worthy, which detailed how she and Will quietly separated "in every way except legally" in 2016, the Oscar winner had some fun with the interest surrounding their unconventional relationship. In a video shared on Oct. 17, Will wrote in the caption, "OFFICIAL STATEMENT."

"Here's the thing," the 55-year-old began in the clip. "My opinion is..."

However, before finishing the sentence, Will was interrupted by his itchy nose. As he sneezed into his sleeve, the camera zoomed out to reveal various landscapes around the globe and beyond.

The ruse certainly turned some heads, with comedian King Bach writing in the comments section alongside a laughing emoji, "Bless you."

"I'm going to use this next time somebody asks me about politics," beatboxer Adym Evans quipped, while film producer Brad Haugen remarked, "Needed you to weigh in with this opinion. It's on point!" 

photos
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Wildest Quotes About Each Other

But jokes aside, Will has been open about his thoughts on Jada's book, which also addressed her private struggles with depression and the infamous Oscars slap. "When you've been with someone for more than half of your life a sort of emotional blindness sets in," he recently told the New York Times in an email. "You can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."

 

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

In a separate note to Jada, he told the 52-year-old, "I applaud and honor you."

"If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more," Will wrote in the letter, which was read aloud to the Girls Trip actress by Jay Shetty during her appearance on his On Purpose podcast. "I'll start now. Welcome to the author's club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest."

Keep reading to look back on Will and Jada's love story.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Throwback!

Stunner in a blue outfit (dress?)! Will and Jada are all smiles at the Devil in a Blue Dress premiere in 1995.

SGranitz/WireImage
White hot

Have you ever seen anything more '90s glam than this? The couple poses together in 1997, the year they got married.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Baby bump alert

Jada is styling more than just a trendy silver coat in this 1998 red carpet photo: she's showing off her baby bump in a sleek black dress. Jaden Smith was born on July 8, 1998.

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Suited up

Hats off to the couple who never cease to show up on a red carpet in style. Here they are together at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California in 2005.

Salvatore Laporta/Getty Images
Here comes the bride

Jada ignored the old superstition of never wearing to black to a wedding as she and Will head to Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's 2006 wedding in Rome, Italy.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Family affair

The kids are here in London, England with Will and Jada on the red carpet at The Karate Kid premiere in 2010.

Mark Von Holden/Getty Images
Say cheese

Orange you glad to see this picture of Will and Jada together? The happy couple smiles in New York City in 2010.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Oh Canada

Willow, Jaden, Will, and Jada Pinkett Smith pose together in a family shot at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2012.

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Glam in green

Jada dazzles in green as she and Will arrive at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2016.

Instagram
Vacation mode

Everyone is all smiles for a family vacation after making a quick pit stop at the 2018 World Cup.

Instagram
Soft smiles

Will posts an Instagram tribute to wife Jada, acknowledging that they've been together for "HALF OUR LIVES!"

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Entanglement

In 2020, Will and Jada addressed Jada's alleged affair with August Alsina.

Admitting she and August had an "entanglement" while she and Will were separated, she explained, "It was a relationship. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship I definitely realized you can't find happiness outside of yourself. Luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process of healing in a much different manner."

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

2022 Oscars

During the 2022 Academy Awards, Will slapped host Chris Rock over a joke the comedian made about Jada's shaved head. 

After the slap, Will resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and was banned from its events for 10 years. He also apologized to Chris—calling the slap "unacceptable" and noting "there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment." 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Separation News

In Oct. 2023, Jada revealed she and Will have been separated for 7 years, including the six leading up to the 2022 Oscars.

"We're still figuring it out," Jada told People in a profile published Oct. 11. "We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

