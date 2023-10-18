Sophia Bush Is Dating Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris After Respective Divorce Filings

Watch : Soccer Stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Break Up

Sophia Bush has scored herself a new date amid her divorce from estranged husband Grant Hughes.

The One Tree Hill alum is dating former USWNT soccer player Ashlyn Harris, who herself is in the middle of a legal separation from estranged wife Ali Krieger, according to multiple outlets.

News of their budding romance comes two months after reports surfaced that Bush, 41, had filed for divorce from Hughes, 42, to end their 13-month marriage.

In his response, Hughes, 42, listed June 27 as their date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup, per the document obtained by E! News. Additionally, the entrepreneur asked the court to not grant spousal support to either party and that they each cover their own attorney's fees.

In September, Harris, 37, submitted her own divorce papers to end her marriage to fellow soccer star Krieger, 39, with whom she shares daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 14 months. The filing came nearly four years after the pair tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Miami.