Jax Taylor Reveals He’s in “Contract Negotiations” With Brittany for Baby No. 2

Watch : Jax Taylor Shares How Fatherhood Has Changed His Life

Jax Taylor is raising a glass high to fatherhood.

The Vanderpump Rules alum revealed he and his wife Brittany Cartwright are currently discussing giving their 2-year-old son Cruz a younger sibling.

"We are in the talks," Jax exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker Oct. 16. "It's negotiating like in sports. We're negotiating contracts. I don't want my son to be too old. I want them to be close."

And when it comes to whether he wants a boy or girl, the reality star admitted he didn't have a preference, noting, "As long as they are happy and healthy."

But amid plans to expand their family, Jax and Brittany—who told E! earlier this year she was "ready any second of the day" for baby no. 2—are focused on raising the son they do have.

"That little boy is my pride and joy," the 44-year-old gushed. "He's all that matters in my life. I love being a dad more than anything. I didn't know how I was going to be as a dad, but I just knew when the time came I would be a good father."