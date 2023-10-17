Jax Taylor Reveals He’s in “Contract Negotiations” With Brittany for Baby No. 2

Jax Taylor is raising a glass high to fatherhood.
The Vanderpump Rules alum revealed he and his wife Brittany Cartwright are currently discussing giving their 2-year-old son Cruz a younger sibling.
"We are in the talks," Jax exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker Oct. 16. "It's negotiating like in sports. We're negotiating contracts. I don't want my son to be too old. I want them to be close."
And when it comes to whether he wants a boy or girl, the reality star admitted he didn't have a preference, noting, "As long as they are happy and healthy."
But amid plans to expand their family, Jax and Brittany—who told E! earlier this year she was "ready any second of the day" for baby no. 2—are focused on raising the son they do have.
"That little boy is my pride and joy," the 44-year-old gushed. "He's all that matters in my life. I love being a dad more than anything. I didn't know how I was going to be as a dad, but I just knew when the time came I would be a good father."
Jax noted about Brittany, "I always knew my wife was going to be an amazing mother. It just hit me and I'm just so happy."
And when it comes to his hopes for Cruz, he's excited to see his toddler grow into "a confident, strong individual."
"Does whatever he wants," Jax continued. "Makes sure that he is happy, doesn't listen to others and follows his own truth. I just want him to be a happy kid and I want him to know his dad was always there for him. No matter what he wants to do in life, I will be there to support him. I'm just helping him through life."
But while hopes Cruz inherits his confidence, there are a few traits he hopes doesn't get passed down.
For Jax, this includes, "Selfishness. Sometimes being too cocky, not being faithful to women."
"I've had my tendencies where I've had other affairs with other women," he added, "and I hope that he's not that kind of person."
In fact, Jax knows that there may be a time where Cruz can see some of the mistakes his dad has made.
"The internet never goes away, so he's going to be able to watch Vanderpump one day and see how I acted," he explained, "but I just hope he's a really good, honest person at all times. I want him to make good choices."
And going from a self-proclaimed TV villain to a father has made Jax turn over a new leaf. "For the first time in a long, long time," he shared, "I feel really good about myself."
And a lot of that comes from building his life with Brittany, whom he wed in 2019.
"She's so nurturing," he said. "She's a great mother. She was born to be a mother. She loves kids more than anything. She loves kids more than herself. She's that Southern belle. She exudes motherhood."
"And not only that," the soon-to-be restaurateur noted, "She's my best friend. I love her to death. We can't be away from each other. She knows how to put up with me and she doesn't take my s--t and she puts me in my place. She's the rock in our household."
Make sure to catch Jax on E!'s House of Villains Thursdays at 10 p.m. on E!. His new restaurant Jax's Studio City opens in L.A. Oct. 28.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)