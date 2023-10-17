Let Halle Bailey and DDG's Red Carpet Date Night Be a Part of Your World

Watch : Halle Bailey Calls Romance With Rapper DDG "Transformative"

Halle Bailey and DDG want to be where the people are.

The Little Mermaid star and her rapper boyfriend were among the star-studded guests at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Oct. 16. Holding hands, the couple were all smiles as the hit the red carpet together at One Marylebone in London.

For their glamorous date night, Halle donned a strapless, black velvet frock featuring a billowing white skirt made to like a bouquet of roses by Nicole + Felicia Couture. She completed her look with dangling diamond earrings and an equally glitzy necklace from Anabela Chan, as well as platform heels.

Meanwhile, her plus-one (born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) coordinated in head-to-toe black, rocking a turtleneck under a suit with a large cross chain.

The duo's romance has been—what's the word?—burning for more than a year after going Instagram official in March 2022. In fact, when Halle was asked if she was "in love," she told Essence in August 2022, "Yeah. I would say that."