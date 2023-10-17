Let Halle Bailey and DDG's Red Carpet Date Night Be a Part of Your World

Halle Bailey and DDG want to be where the people are.
The Little Mermaid star and her rapper boyfriend were among the star-studded guests at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Oct. 16. Holding hands, the couple were all smiles as the hit the red carpet together at One Marylebone in London.
For their glamorous date night, Halle donned a strapless, black velvet frock featuring a billowing white skirt made to like a bouquet of roses by Nicole + Felicia Couture. She completed her look with dangling diamond earrings and an equally glitzy necklace from Anabela Chan, as well as platform heels.
Meanwhile, her plus-one (born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) coordinated in head-to-toe black, rocking a turtleneck under a suit with a large cross chain.
The duo's romance has been—what's the word?—burning for more than a year after going Instagram official in March 2022. In fact, when Halle was asked if she was "in love," she told Essence in August 2022, "Yeah. I would say that."
Though their relationship seemingly hit rough waters in July—when DDG, 26, appeared to call out Halle for holding hands with The Little Mermaid co-star Jonah Hauer-King during their movie's press tour—the two have continued to prove that they're anything but unfortunate souls. Just last month, they celebrated the release of Diddy's The Love Album together in New York City before flipping their fins over to Milan, where they got cozy at the front row of Gucci's runway show.
"I think the best thing about young love is that you're able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else," Halle told People in an interview published May 17. "And you're discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn't notice before about your heart."
She added at the time, "I have definitely discovered more within myself as a woman. It's a really cool thing to go through, but a transformative experience."