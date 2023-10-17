Love Is Blind "Villain" Uche Answers All Your Burning Questions After Missing Reunion

The most controversial pod squad member is setting the record straight.
Although Love Is Blind star Uche Okoroha skipped the season five reunion episode, he is ready to address the drama with exes Aaliyah Cosby and Lydia Velez Gonzalez.
"I'm ok with being a 'villain,'" he wrote on his Instagram Story Oct. 16. "It makes for great television. But while the show is still airing, I'll also speak my truth."
So, during a fan Q&A, the software entrepreneur weighed in on Aaliyah's claim that she wasn't his type, as well as the allegation he and former flame Lydia planned to appear on the Netflix show together.
Lydia said during the Oct. 15 reunion that she and Uche briefly discussed seeing the casting call in November 2021, but said that was the end of their conversation. "I'm going to say it really clear," Lydia said onscreen, "I had no confirmation that Uche was going to be there. If I had that power, he would have not been there, 100 percent."
However, Uche denied that Lydia had the story right. (The Houston lawyer previously alleged on the Miss Understood podcast that Lydia "absolutely" knew he was applying because he began following a producer on Instagram.)
Furthermore, he has now explained why he sent Lydia's husband Milton Johnson a text on their wedding day, which went ignored. Uche posted the alleged screenshot of his message, which addressed Milton by his pod nickname: "Congratulations, Milk. Want to chat about it?"
So, why did he send a text to his ex's husband? For that answer and more of what he shared during a recent fan Q&A on Instagram, read on for his written responses:
Aaliyah wasn't your type?
Uche Okoroha: "I think Aaliyah is beautiful. Furthermore, I love black women, find black women attractive and date black women.
I think it's much easier to find an excuse as to why your relationship didn't work out than to take accountability and address your own faults. Sympathy is the best way to win public favor.
I'll be discussing exactly what went wrong with the relationship between Aaliyah and I soon—and instead of placing blame I will give perspective on what I believe we BOTH could have done better."
Why did you text Milton?
UO: "Off camera—Milton is more open with his emotions. We had a video chat three days before the wedding where he expressed some serious concerns to me. The text was to congratulate him, but follow up on these concerns. This had nothing to do with Lydia. Milton and I may not have been close, but many of the guys came to me for advice and guidance and I wanted to be there for him and check in on him after our discussion."
Why did you keep reaching out to Milton?
UO: "The one text I've posted today is the only one I've ever sent him after the wedding. It's also the only text he never responded to in the history of us knowing each other."
Address "BBQ Uche" vs "Pod Uche"
UO: "I prefer 'actual Uche' which you can only find in person, not in an artificial environment filmed for entertainment purposes."
Why did you send the same text to Lydia and Aaliyah?
UO: "I don't like to be on bad terms with anyone. We all have the same mutual friends from the show and I don't want things to be awkward while we all go through this very public experience. I reached out to several other members from the cast when the show aired to check in on them as well."
Why is it that no one was on your side?
UO: "Every time someone is on my side—it gets edited out. At the BBQ [Johnie Maraist] was the only one to stand up for Aaliyah and confirm Lydia was divulging information about me against Aaliyah's wishes.
At the reunion, Chris [Fox] stepped in to say some words on my behalf since we are still friends. Selective editing helps control a narrative. I'm still friends with a lot of the cast."
