Love Is Blind "Villain" Uche Answers All Your Burning Questions After Missing Reunion

Watch : Love is Blind: Aaliyah REVEALS Where She and Uche Stand

The most controversial pod squad member is setting the record straight.

Although Love Is Blind star Uche Okoroha skipped the season five reunion episode, he is ready to address the drama with exes Aaliyah Cosby and Lydia Velez Gonzalez.

"I'm ok with being a 'villain,'" he wrote on his Instagram Story Oct. 16. "It makes for great television. But while the show is still airing, I'll also speak my truth."

So, during a fan Q&A, the software entrepreneur weighed in on Aaliyah's claim that she wasn't his type, as well as the allegation he and former flame Lydia planned to appear on the Netflix show together.

Lydia said during the Oct. 15 reunion that she and Uche briefly discussed seeing the casting call in November 2021, but said that was the end of their conversation. "I'm going to say it really clear," Lydia said onscreen, "I had no confirmation that Uche was going to be there. If I had that power, he would have not been there, 100 percent."