Staying in on Halloween? Here’s Everything You Need for a Spooky Night at Home

With Halloween falling on a Tuesday this year, many of us will unfortunately (or fortunately for homebodies like us) be staying in on the spookiest night of the year. But that doesn't mean you can't have just as much fun as you would going out. For those who aren't going trick or treating this year with little ones, or must work the next day, a cozy night with friends and family (or on your lonesome) can be just as thrilling and spooktacular when you know how to set the right atmosphere and have the perfect Halloween essentials in place. We're talking an infinite number of sweets, light-hearted and gory movies, cozy blankets, Halloween decorations, and more.
So, if you're staying home on Halloween this year, we've got what you need to ring in the spooky season below. From magical floating candles to cozy blankets, these are the best Halloween essentials for a spine-chilling night-in that will haunt you forever.
Big Blanket Co. Hideout Hoodie
If it's just you this Halloween, who needs a blanket when you have the Hideout Hoodie? Not only does it have incredibly soft sherpa lining, it also has other spooktacular features such as a built-in eye mask, a zipper front pouch, and cuffed sleeves with thumb holes. What's not to like?
Reese’s Halloween Peanut Butter Pumpkin Cups
Halloween just wouldn't be the same without chocolate and candy—it's practically a sin not to have any! So, be sure to pick up your favorite spooky treats this year and indulge on the spookiest night of the year. Ours are the pumpkin-shaped Reese's… need we say more?
Operation Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Board Game
Board games are another way to have fun right in the comfort of your own home, and we're definitely buying this spooky twist on the classic game: Operation. Featuring The Nightmare Before Christmas characters, operate on Oogie Boogie and free him from his plaguing Funatomy. Just don't let your trust tweezers touch the edges of his burlap sack or you'll set him off!
Leejec Floating Candles with Magic Wand Remote
Create a spooky ambiance with these floating candles, which are inspired by the decor in the great hall scenes from Harry Potter. They're easy to hang, and even come with a magic wand remote that controls them.
Halloween Kills Vinyl Record
Play the infamous Halloween Kills soundtrack on the spookiest night of the year to create even more of an eerie vibe. It's available on CD and Vinyl.
Big Blanket Co® Original Stretch™ Extra Large Blanket
If you're hosting friends and family this Halloween, be sure to have this giant 100-square-foot blanket for everyone to cuddle up with. It's nearly double the size of a standard king-sized blanket, and its polyester and spandex blend makes it four times softer than any throw you already own. If you're not a fan of black, there are also 13 other colors and designs available to pick from.
Gold Halloween Posable Skeleton - Hyde & EEK! Boutique
Halloween wouldn't be complete without skeletons, and we're in love with this 24-inch posable one featuring a gold finish from Target. Place it anywhere in your home for an extra creepy touch on the big day.
Clue Conspiracy Board Game
Get away with murder with the Clue Conspiracy Game! Best for groups of 4-10 players, in this spooky twist of the classic Clue board game play as Clue characters and take on secret roles on opposing teams: Friends vs. the Conspiracy. Friends try to keep Mr. Coral alive, while Conspiracy members secretly try to set up his murder.
Coffin Letter Board Black With Spooky Emojis
Set up this coffin letter board in any room to add a little Halloween magic. You can bet we'll be writing "Ghouls just wanna have fun" on ours!
Pottery Barn Gus the Ghost Pillow
Now you can literally chill with your boo this Halloween by having Gus the Ghost sitting right by your side on the couch. This friendly ghost may be pricey, but it'll endure countless cuddles and screams for Halloweens to come.
