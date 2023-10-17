Love Is Blind’s Izzy Zapata Debuts New Girlfriend After Stacy Snyder Breakup

Izzy Zapata has been blinded by someone new.
The Love Is Blind season five star went Instagram official with his new girlfriend Oct. 17, more than a year after costar Stacy Snyder turned him down at the altar during filming.
While Izzy and Stacy revealed on Netflix's reunion episode—out Oct. 15—that they briefly reconnected after the wedding, they've both since moved on from the relationship.
Now, Izzy has shared photos of his new girlfriend on his Instagram Story, including a shot of the two kissing under string lights and palm trees and another snap of the couple during a date night. A third photo revealed that the sales employee and his mystery woman have already made their love permanent by inking matching tattoos on their arms, reading "Yes, chef."
And cooking is a big part of their love story: Izzy admitted that although Stacy was turned off by his use of paper plates, his new partner is totally down with disposable dishware.
"We have plates now. Actually, she cooked and she actually was like, 'Look, I'm going to serve us on paper plates,'" he told People in an article published Oct 16. "She served me on a paper plate, I was like, 'Yeah, baby, you're a keeper.'"
As for where he stands with his former fiancée now? Izzy confessed that he still frequently talks to Stacy, seeing her as a type of "best friend." And he feels lucky his girlfriend has been "amazing" about understanding their dynamic.
"I know my girlfriend's very secure with herself in that, and she knows that Stacy and I are not going to be anything more," he told the outlet. "If anything, I'm so grateful for my girlfriend. If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be getting through this stuff. So she's actually been so just calm and chill. No reaction, just so nonchalant. So it's been pretty smooth."
