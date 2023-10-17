Love Is Blind’s Izzy Zapata Debuts New Girlfriend After Stacy Snyder Breakup

Watch : Love is Blind: Aaliyah REVEALS Where She and Uche Stand

Izzy Zapata has been blinded by someone new.

The Love Is Blind season five star went Instagram official with his new girlfriend Oct. 17, more than a year after costar Stacy Snyder turned him down at the altar during filming.

While Izzy and Stacy revealed on Netflix's reunion episode—out Oct. 15—that they briefly reconnected after the wedding, they've both since moved on from the relationship.

Now, Izzy has shared photos of his new girlfriend on his Instagram Story, including a shot of the two kissing under string lights and palm trees and another snap of the couple during a date night. A third photo revealed that the sales employee and his mystery woman have already made their love permanent by inking matching tattoos on their arms, reading "Yes, chef."

And cooking is a big part of their love story: Izzy admitted that although Stacy was turned off by his use of paper plates, his new partner is totally down with disposable dishware.