Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Ultrasound That Saved Her and Travis Barker's Baby

Kourtney Kardashian is reflecting on a harrowing time in her pregnancy.

The Kardashians star—who is expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker—recalled learning she needed to undergo fetal surgery last month during what she initially thought would be a routine ultrasound.

"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," she told Vogue in an interview published Oct. 17. "It was terrifying. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."

Kourtney first informed fans of the "urgent" procedure in September and expressed how scared she had been considering she had "three really easy pregnancies" when she was expecting her and ex Scott Disick's children Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 8.