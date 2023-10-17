Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Ultrasound That Saved Her and Travis Barker's Baby

Kourtney Kardashian is reflecting on a harrowing time in her pregnancy.
The Kardashians star—who is expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker—recalled learning she needed to undergo fetal surgery last month during what she initially thought would be a routine ultrasound.
"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," she told Vogue in an interview published Oct. 17. "It was terrifying. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."
Kourtney first informed fans of the "urgent" procedure in September and expressed how scared she had been considering she had "three really easy pregnancies" when she was expecting her and ex Scott Disick's children Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 8.
Despite opening up about the scare, the Lemme mogul recently admitted to Vanity Fair Italia that she didn't "feel ready yet" to fully share her story. For now, Kourtney is trying to focus on the excitement around getting to meet her little one soon.
"I've finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy," she told Vogue. "I'm ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we're meant to have."
And Kourtney—who is also stepmom to Travis' son Landon Barker, 20; daughter Alabama Barker, 17; and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from his former marriage to Shanna Moakler—isn't stressing about a birth plan, either.
"I've actually never had a birth plan in the past," she shared. "I was so chill when my water broke with Mason, I shaved my legs and put on makeup. This time, I still don't have a birth plan except for talking to the baby all the time and telling him 'Everything is going to be amazing.'"
