Reviewers Say This $20 Waterproof Brow Gel Lasted Through Baby Labor

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's one beauty step of my beauty routine I refuse to leave the house without completing, it's my brows. Whether it's going out for a quick Trader Joe's run or pretending I'm a YouTuber doing a GRWM vlog for a girls' night out, my brows have to be on. TBH, I'm partially convinced that on days where my eyebrow makeup just doesn't turn out quite right, I'm in for a day of bad luck ("I'm not superstitious, but I am a little stitious"). All that to say, I've spent quite a bit of time and effort throughout the years testing out different brow products and trying to find one that checks all the boxes: durability, precision, color, and formula.
While there are a solid amount of great brow products out there, I was never able to find one that lasted against water and sweat. I would draw on my brows before going to the gym, but by the time I left, all of that meticulously applied product was nothing more than sweaty smudges on my shirt and towel. I was convinced this was just a lost cause, until I came across this waterproof eyebrow gel with 20,400+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. There aren't enough words to describe how much I love this gel: gamechanger, beauty lifesaver, holy grail, the list goes on and on. It's lasted me through my sweatiest gym sessions, a spring break trip to Cabo filled with beach and sun, and truly so much more (a few Amazon reviewers say this brow gel even lasted them through labor)!
If you're not yet convinced about the effectiveness of this beauty find, scroll down to brow-se some of the rave reviews that Amazon shoppers have left.
WunderBrow Waterproof Eyebrow Gel
Available in six different shades, this waterproof eyebrow gel is oil-free, transfer-proof, vegan, and cruelty-free. Each tube comes with a dual precision brush that makes it as easy as 1-2-3 to craft your perfect brows. To remove the product, you can just apply an oil-based cleanser to your eyebrows and softly massage until the gel is gone.
This eyebrow gel has garnered more than 20,400 5-star reviews on Amazon. Check out these rave reviews from shoppers who love the results this gel delivers.
WunderBrow Waterproof Eyebrow Gel Reviews
"I applied, went to the hospital to be induced for labor, gave birth 16 hours later, and the next day it still looked like I just applied it! I will use this product for as long as it's available!!!"
"This gel is the answer. I used pencil before and it worked but it takes much longer to apply and rubs off very easily. My brows are blonde/gray and barely show. Their color is uneven too. So I apply this gel by brushing it on. It dries almost instantly and doesn't rub off but comes off easily with my eye makeup remover. It very slightly stiff so it keeps your brows where you brushed them and the color is very natural."
"This stuff does exactly what it says it does. Even when it's sweltering hot out and you're sweating but still trying to rock that polished look. I've also gotten a felt brush to draw on my top lid eyeliner and never once smudged. This is my #1 go to."
"I was on the fence about this. I've never had any luck with brow products. But this... This is the holy grail of eyebrow perfection! Easy to use (seriously), and the color matched well. I went with blonde, my eyebrows actually can be very dark but usually they look super fake if I apply any product. So I chose to go lighter than I thought, which worked great because its natural looking and spot on. Short feathery little strokes in the direction your hair grows. That's it. I don't even need to use the spooley but it does give it a nice soft look. I hope they make this forever!"
"My holy grail for eyebrows. This stuff is exactly what I needed to fill in sparse areas in my eyebrows due to over plucking, I have black hair and this color matches perfectly. Apply heavier for a more dramatic look or lightly to fill in sparse areas. I use the applicator and spool it came with and don't need any other tools.I have gone swimming, exercised, slept on them and stays on! Wash with facial cleanser and it comes off easily and doesn't cause your existing eyebrows to fall out."
"I am HOOKED! This stuff is amazing. I had every intention of getting microbladed until i tried Wunderbrow. This is so easy to apply and the results last all day and night. It says that they should last for days but I find that I have to reapply every day. It does however stay on if you are going swimming."
"I love It.. I never write any reviews, I'm a firm believe that everyone has their own experience with everything but this was a game changer for me. I wouldn't say it will last you 2-3 days like it claims it does, but it does last all day and just the way it applies is so beautiful and seamlessly. Of course you have to know how to apply it correctly, though. Overall, amazing product. Finally one that I can say is my holy grail."
Looking to shop more beauty products that are so good, they almost seem like magic? Check out Givenchy's cult-favorite, color-changing Black Magic Lip Balm that's back in stock right now (but not for long)!