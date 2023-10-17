Britney Spears Says She Became a "Child-Robot" Living Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears is breaking the ice on her 13-year conservatorship.
The pop superstar detailed her years living under dad Jamie Spears and his associates' watchful eye in her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, writing that the court-ordered conservatorship—which was eventually terminated in November 2021 after 13 years—made her feeling like a child.
"I became a robot. But not just a robot—a sort of child-robot," she shared in an excerpt published by People Oct. 17. "I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself."
The 41-year-old continued, "The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me."
Britney recalled wavering "between being a little girl and being a teenager and being a woman" during that time as her conservators controlled her finances, career and personal affairs, saying that "they had robbed me of my freedom."
"There was no way to behave like an adult, since they wouldn't treat me like an adult, so I would regress and act like a little girl; but then my adult self would step back in—only my world didn't allow me to be an adult," she explained. "The woman in me was pushed down for a long time. They wanted me to be wild onstage, the way they told me to be, and to be a robot the rest of the time. I felt like I was being deprived of those good secrets of life—those fundamental supposed sins of indulgence and adventure that make us human."
Accusing her conservators of wanting to "keep everything as rote as possible," the singer added that the entire experience was "death to my creativity as an artist."
"If they'd let me live my life, I know I would've followed my heart and come out of this the right way and worked it out," she wrote. "Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself."
Elsewhere in her book, out Oct. 24, Britney shared that her infamous 2007 head-shaving served as an act of rebellion against years of being in the spotlight. However, as the Grammy winner noted, "I was made to understand that those days were now over" under her conservatorship.
"I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take," she continued. "If I thought getting criticized about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father. He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it."
Britney added, "Feeling like you're never good enough is a soul-crushing state of being for a child."
And though she is feeling stronger since the conservatorship's termination, Britney has admittedly been reluctant to return to the stage. In December 2021, she denied rumors of a musical comeback, citing that she was "scared of people and the business" after all that she went through.
"I guess it seems odd to most now why I don't even do my music anymore...that's just the surface issues," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying 'F--k You' in a sense."
E! News has reached out to Jamie's rep for comment but hasn't heard back.
For more on Britney's post-conservatorship life, keep reading.