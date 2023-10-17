Britney Spears Says She Became a "Child-Robot" Living Under Conservatorship

Watch : Britney Spears Had An Abortion With Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears is breaking the ice on her 13-year conservatorship.

The pop superstar detailed her years living under dad Jamie Spears and his associates' watchful eye in her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, writing that the court-ordered conservatorship—which was eventually terminated in November 2021 after 13 years—made her feeling like a child.

"I became a robot. But not just a robot—a sort of child-robot," she shared in an excerpt published by People Oct. 17. "I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself."

The 41-year-old continued, "The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me."

Britney recalled wavering "between being a little girl and being a teenager and being a woman" during that time as her conservators controlled her finances, career and personal affairs, saying that "they had robbed me of my freedom."