Kristin Cavallari Addresses Once Telling Travis Kelce "I Was in Love With You"

Despite recent speculation, Kristin Cavallari is not actually trying to catch Travis Kelce.
During an interview for her Let's Be Honest podcast last month, the Very Cavallari star sparked romance rumors when she gushed over the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and admitted she was a huge fan of his E! dating series Catching Kelce.
"You were 100 percent my TV crush when the show was on," Kristin told him on the Sept. 19 episode. "I was in love with you."
However, the 36-year-old is now clarifying her comments.
"What's so funny is everyone was like, 'Kristin was shooting her shot with Travis,'" Kristin exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Oct. 16. "I'm like, 'I actually wasn't there.' If I really have a crush on someone I'm not gonna tell you I had a huge crush on you and was in love with you. I've got more game than that."
But as fans now know all too well, the sports star is currently dating Taylor Swift. Before the couple confirmed their romance in September, Travis shared some insight into his dating preferences on Kristin's podcast.
"If you're arrogant or you think you're snooty or higher or above people, that's the biggest turnoff for me," he told The Hills alum, adding that "high-maintenance" women are a big red flag. "I'm out the door. I've never been a part of that."
The 33-year-old also noted he wants someone "kindhearted and sweet" like his mom. Speaking of Donna Kelce, the NFL pro's mother has already given Taylor her stamp of approval.
She and the Grammy winner watched Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears in a shared suite on Sept. 24 before reconnecting at the Missouri team's Oct. 1 match-up against the New York Jets.
As for Travis and Taylor, they recently took their romance to the Big Apple as they both made surprise appearances during Saturday Night Live's season 49 premiere Oct. 14, followed by a pair of enchanted outings in the city.
