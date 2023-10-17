Exclusive

Kristin Cavallari Addresses Once Telling Travis Kelce "I Was in Love With You"

By Brett Malec Oct 17, 2023 8:00 PMTags
E! NewsExclusivesKristin CavallariShowsTravis KelceNBCU
MON-THURS 11 PM
Watch: Kristin Cavallari EXPLAINS Telling Travis Kelce "I Was In Love With You"

Despite recent speculation, Kristin Cavallari is not actually trying to catch Travis Kelce.

During an interview for her Let's Be Honest podcast last month, the Very Cavallari star sparked romance rumors when she gushed over the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and admitted she was a huge fan of his E! dating series Catching Kelce.

"You were 100 percent my TV crush when the show was on," Kristin told him on the Sept. 19 episode. "I was in love with you."

However, the 36-year-old is now clarifying her comments.

"What's so funny is everyone was like, 'Kristin was shooting her shot with Travis,'" Kristin exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Oct. 16. "I'm like, 'I actually wasn't there.' If I really have a crush on someone I'm not gonna tell you I had a huge crush on you and was in love with you. I've got more game than that."

photos
All the Couples Who Broke Up in Summer 2023

But as fans now know all too well, the sports star is currently dating Taylor Swift. Before the couple confirmed their romance in September, Travis shared some insight into his dating preferences on Kristin's podcast.

"If you're arrogant or you think you're snooty or higher or above people, that's the biggest turnoff for me," he told The Hills alum, adding that "high-maintenance" women are a big red flag. "I'm out the door. I've never been a part of that."

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images/Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix

The 33-year-old also noted he wants someone "kindhearted and sweet" like his mom. Speaking of Donna Kelce, the NFL pro's mother has already given Taylor her stamp of approval.

She and the Grammy winner watched Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears in a shared suite on Sept. 24 before reconnecting at the Missouri team's Oct. 1 match-up against the New York Jets.

As for Travis and Taylor, they recently took their romance to the Big Apple as they both made surprise appearances during Saturday Night Live's season 49 premiere Oct. 14, followed by a pair of enchanted outings in the city.

Keep reading to relive photos from Taylor and Travis' latest NYC date night.

Trending Stories

1

Joran van der Sloot Confessed to "Brutal Murder" of Natalee Holloway

2

Natalee Holloway Case: Joran van der Pleads Guilty to Extortion

3

DC Young Fly’s Sister Dies 4 Months After His Partner Jacky Oh

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Date Night Done Right

The stylish duo stepped out for dinner at NYC's Waverly Inn on Oct. 15.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Don't Let Go

For the evening out, the "Lover" singer wore a mesh Jean Paul Gaultier top paired with a leather skirt and boots.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Hand-in-Hand

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived to Satuday Night Live's after-party in NYC following their cameos on the Oct. 14 episode.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Best Believe They're Still Bejeweled

The duo walked hand-in-hand into Catch Steak NYC.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

They Never Go Out of Style

The NFL star and the 12-time Grammy winner have been sparking romance rumors since this summer.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

A Total Touchdown

The pair appeared to confim the relationship speculation after she attended his Kansas City Chiefs game in late September.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Calling It a Night

The duo was photographed exiting the party early Oct. 15.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

An Enchanting Evening

Oh, what a night!

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Joran van der Sloot Confessed to "Brutal Murder" of Natalee Holloway

2

Natalee Holloway Case: Joran van der Pleads Guilty to Extortion

3

DC Young Fly’s Sister Dies 4 Months After His Partner Jacky Oh

4

Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s NFL Moment With His Dad Ed Kelce

5

Britney Spears Reveals Why She Really Shaved Her Head in 2007