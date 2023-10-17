Real-Life Cinderella Leaves Shoe at Prince Christian of Denmark’s 18th Birthday

A dream is a wish your heart makes, and someone may be wishing for their other shoe back.
One attendee left behind a critical piece of her wardrobe at Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th birthday gala at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Oct. 15, and the Danish Royal House had some fun with the missing accessory.
The palace took to social media on Oct. 16 to post a picture of the single, gold sparkly heel, writing via translation, "Is it Cinderella who forgot her shoe last night?"
"When the guests at Her Majesty the Queen's gala dinner yesterday had gone home, this lonely stiletto shoe was left at Christiansborg Castle," the post continued. "The owner is welcome to contact us to get it back."
And while there was no pumpkin carriage or mice to be found, it's safe to say the real-life Cinderella was probably having lots of fun at the upscale celebration. Footage from the night showed Christian, his little brother Prince Vincent and friends dancing to the music and clapping along to the high-energy performances.
"The dance floor was set in motion when Benjamin Hav & Familien gave a concert after the gala event," the Danish Royal House wrote in another Instagram post, before adding that the epic performance was thanks to Christian's grandmother. "The concert was Her Majesty the Queen's surprise for all the guests."
And Christian's big day doubled as a family reunion, as the prince—who is currently second in the line of succession to the Danish throne—posed alongside Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, 21, Princess Catharina-Amalia of Orange and Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, both 19, and Princess Estelle of Sweden, 11.
The official Instagram account captioned the sweet shot, "Five of Europe's future monarchs are gathered for His Royal Highness Prince Christian's 18th birthday."
The festivities come months after the Danish royal palace shared that the prince will continue his studies instead of taking the government funding he is entitled to when he turns 18, according to People.
"His Royal Highness Prince Christian turns 18 on 15 October 2023," the palace said in a statement on Instagram in June. "Prince Christian's main priority in the coming year will be the completion of the Prince's upper secondary education. In continuation of this, the Royal Palace will provide information on Prince Christian's further youth and education courses when the time is right."