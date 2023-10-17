Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Has a Special Invitation for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NYC Takeover!

Jax Taylor is SUR-ving up a date night offer for 2023's most talked about new couple.

Ahead of the opening of his new restaurant Jax's Studio City, the Vanderpump Rules alum delivered a special invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

"I'd love to have you in my bar," the reality star exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker Oct. 16. "Mr. Kelce and Ms. Swift, any time you want to come by Jax's Studio City, we'd love to have you. Drinks on me, of course. First round, Taylor, come on."

To sweeten the deal, Jax even noted the Los Angeles eatery's spacious outdoor sports lounge area where the "New Romantics" singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end could watch their favorite teams face off.

For those surprised to see the the 44-year-old adding the title of restaurateur to his expanding resume, he admitted that it's a recent venture. "We started this project probably three, four months ago," he explained, "and it's been going quick."

But did the Bravo star takes any tips from former costars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz on working on opening a restaurant?