Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Has a Special Invitation for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Jax Taylor is SUR-ving up a date night offer for 2023's most talked about new couple.
Ahead of the opening of his new restaurant Jax's Studio City, the Vanderpump Rules alum delivered a special invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
"I'd love to have you in my bar," the reality star exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker Oct. 16. "Mr. Kelce and Ms. Swift, any time you want to come by Jax's Studio City, we'd love to have you. Drinks on me, of course. First round, Taylor, come on."
To sweeten the deal, Jax even noted the Los Angeles eatery's spacious outdoor sports lounge area where the "New Romantics" singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end could watch their favorite teams face off.
For those surprised to see the the 44-year-old adding the title of restaurateur to his expanding resume, he admitted that it's a recent venture. "We started this project probably three, four months ago," he explained, "and it's been going quick."
But did the Bravo star takes any tips from former costars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz on working on opening a restaurant?
"I learned from my two buddies—who opened a bar that wasn't as successful in the beginning—I learned what to do and what not to do," Jax noted of the TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy's co-owners. "Trusting my partners was the no. 1 thing. Not telling them what to do as opposed to me pretending like I know more than they do. I gave them my insight, they gave me a budget and I said this is what I want to do."
Speaking of his old VPR friends, the House of Villains star also shared an update on his and wife Brittany Cartwright's ongoing rift with Katie Maloney.
"The grudge I had with her, it's not like I'm evil or mean, I just want to know why you wrote off my wife, that's the only thing," he noted of their feud. "I'm not angry, I just wish you'd be a little kinder to my wife who was reaching out to you. She was in our wedding, she was part of our gender reveal and I just don't understand why you can't pick up the phone when she calls. This is me sticking up for my wife and I will always do that, regardless."
Don't miss Jax on E!'s House of Villains Thursdays at 10 p.m. on E!. Jax's Studio City opens in L.A. Oct. 28.
