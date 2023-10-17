Koolaburra by UGG Sale: Keep Your Toes Toasty With Up to 55% Off on Boots, Slippers & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Baby, it's (finally) cold outside — at least, cold enough to justify wearing UGGs every day. If you're looking to score some cozy, stylish boots that won't have you stomping on your piggy bank, this is your lucky day. QVC is currently having a sale on its Koolaburra by UGG items, including up to 55% off savings.
With such jaw-dropping deals, we're sure that these products won't last for long in stock. From classic mini boots that are perfect for lounging around or trekking through a pumpkin patch to waterproof winter boots that are as stylish as they are durable against the elements, you're sure to find something that's perfect for your needs. Or, if you're hoping to get a head start on holiday shopping this year, these cozy short boots come in 6 different colors and feature a pretty bow design that's present-ready.
So run, don't walk, to that "Add to Cart" button!
Koolaburra by UGG Faux Fur Short Boots - Lytta
These ultra-comfy, faux-fur-lined boots are currently 55% off, and they feature a pull-on style with front-zip closure. Whether you're going out for a quick coffee run or taking a trek in the woods, these boots have you covered.
Koolaburra by UGG Faux Fur Short Boots - Delene
These faux-fur short boots are perfect for doing winter things, from watching snow fall to sitting by a cozy fire to watching the stars scattered across the midnight sky. They have a suede upper and zipper closure, with an oh-so-cute buckle to match.
Koolaburra by UGG Suede Bow Short Boots - Arlena
Now that we're heading into holiday gifting season, you may be starting to wonder what to get the favorite people in your life. Well, here's your answer: these cozy short boots that are present-ready with a pretty bow design and everything. The combination of style and comfort (bonus points for the pull-on style!) are sure to make these boots a gift your loved one (or you!) will actually wear as the weather gets colder.
Koolaburra by UGG Suede Mini Boots - Koola
From lounging around indoors to stepping out for some autumnal fun, these suede mini boots will keep your feet feeling like they're wrapped in a warm hug all day long. They're equipped with a soft, padded insole and textured outsole, and they're available in 6 different colors.
Koolaburra by UGG Suede Short Winter Boots - Dezi Leopard
If you're looking to step out this winter in style, these leopard print faux fur boots are the way to go. They feature a pull-on style, printed faux fur upper, and asymmetric topline with decorative faux fur.
Koolaburra by UGG Waterproof Winter Boots - Rostin Tall
We love when shoes are as durable as they are stylish, and we love them even more when they're on sale. These tall winter boots are currently $76 (or 54%!) off, and they're designed to withstand the elements so you stay warm and cozy through the colder months. They come with a lace-up detail, side zip closure, pull-on tab, and faux fur cuff.
Koolaburra by UGG Suede Fluff Slippers - Tizzey
There's so much fall and winter fun to experience, but these colder months are also perfect for spending days padding around the house or enjoying a peaceful cup of coffee on a lazy Sunday morning. These fluffy suede slippers pair perfectly with your coziest pair of pajamas and plushiest robe.
Koolaburra by UGG Backstrap Slide Sandals - Anida
If you just got a fresh pedicure, show it off in style with these quilted slide sandals. The elastic back strap helps keep your feet secure, while the memory foam provides all-day comfort.
Koolaburra by UGG Suede Bow Tall Boots - Victoria
Chilly days don't stand a chance against these cozy suede boots that feature a sheepskin and faux-fur lining and molded midsole. They're available in 5 different colors that perfectly complement any fall and winter outfit you have in your closet.
Koolaburra by UGG Sneaker Mules - Renee
Whether you want to elevate your outfit or you need a pair of reliable shoes that will keep you comfortable on the go, these lightweight sneaker mules have your back. Designed with a slip-on style, these sneaker mules are equipped with a microfiber skeletal lining, knit jersey sockliner, and a comfort foam insole.
Koolaburra by UGG Suede Faux Fur Short Boots - Dezi
It's sweater weather — for your feet. These faux fur short boots are soft, warm, and cozy all in one. With a padded insole and textured outsole, these boots are sure to be your new fall/winter fashion staple.
