Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her Placenta Smoothie After Welcoming Baby No. 5

Kailyn Lowry is showing off her post-birth regiment.
And for her, it includes enjoying a placenta smoothie. Days after detailing her decision to welcome her and boyfriend Elijah Scott's son Rio out of the spotlight, the Teen Mom 2 alum shared a video of herself mixing the placenta in a Ninja blender, before sharing a second shot of the smoothie post blend in a mason jar.
But that wasn't all the organ was used for, as the 31-year-old also showed off the artwork she and her family created out of the placenta and paint. Kailyn captioned the Oct. 16 post, "This was the second time I got to work with @lancasterplacentaco."
And the mom of five's pals were sure to weigh in on her placenta use in the comments with Kailyn's Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley writing, "Oh my gosh, I'm scared."
But Kailyn is no stranger to this ritual, as after welcoming her son Creed, 3, in 2020, the MTV personality revealed to followers that she enjoyed a placenta smoothie—and even shared her recipe.
"Can you guess what I'm drinking?" she said in an Instagram video at the time, adding, "If you guessed my placenta, you're right! Blended with fresh fruit and almond milk. Couldn't taste the placenta at all."
Back on Oct. 13, Kailyn—who also shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 6, and Creed with ex Chris Lopez—got candid on why she chose to keep the details of Rio's birth close to her chest.
"I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms," the former reality star, who confirmed she'd quietly welcomed her fifth baby and her first with Elijah, told People, "and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline."
Kailyn, who left Teen Mom 2 in 2022 after 11 years, noted that after a year of speculation, she decided to address Rio's birth.
"I kind of feel like my hands are tied," she admitted. "People are announcing it for me and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it."
And Kailyn, who reflected on her struggle with depression last year, shared how Rio has helped her come out on the other side.
"As chaotic as it was finding out about being pregnant again," she continued, "he's been such an incredible baby that it really was a true light at the end of a really dark year for me."
