Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her Placenta Smoothie After Welcoming Baby No. 5

Three months after Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry confirmed she privately welcomed her fifth child, son Rio, last year, she shared a video of herself making a smoothie and artwork out of her placenta.

By Alexandra Bellusci Oct 17, 2023 5:48 PMTags
BabiesTeen Mom 2CelebritiesKailyn Lowry
Watch: Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Privately Welcomes Baby No. 5

Kailyn Lowry is showing off her post-birth regiment. 

And for her, it includes enjoying a placenta smoothie. Days after detailing her decision to welcome her and boyfriend Elijah Scott's son Rio out of the spotlight, the Teen Mom 2 alum shared a video of herself mixing the placenta in a Ninja blender, before sharing a second shot of the smoothie post blend in a mason jar.

But that wasn't all the organ was used for, as the 31-year-old also showed off the artwork she and her family created out of the placenta and paint. Kailyn captioned the Oct. 16 post, "This was the second time I got to work with @lancasterplacentaco."

And the mom of five's pals were sure to weigh in on her placenta use in the comments with Kailyn's Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley writing, "Oh my gosh, I'm scared."

But Kailyn is no stranger to this ritual, as after welcoming her son Creed, 3, in 2020, the MTV personality revealed to followers that she enjoyed a placenta smoothie—and even shared her recipe.

 

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

"Can you guess what I'm drinking?" she said in an Instagram video at the time, adding, "If you guessed my placenta, you're right! Blended with fresh fruit and almond milk. Couldn't taste the placenta at all."

Back on Oct. 13, Kailyn—who also shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 6, and Creed with ex Chris Lopez—got candid on why she chose to keep the details of Rio's birth close to her chest.

"I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms," the former reality star, who confirmed she'd quietly welcomed her fifth baby and her first with Elijah, told People, "and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline."

Kailyn Lowry/ Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Had Abortion After She & Justin Timberlake Got Pregnant

2

Britney Spears Reveals Why She Really Shaved Her Head in 2007

3

How Willow Smith Reacted to Jada Pinkett Smith's Revealing Memoir

Kailyn, who left Teen Mom 2 in 2022 after 11 years, noted that after a year of speculation, she decided to address Rio's birth.

"I kind of feel like my hands are tied," she admitted. "People are announcing it for me and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it."

And Kailyn, who reflected on her struggle with depression last year, shared how Rio has helped her come out on the other side.

"As chaotic as it was finding out about being pregnant again," she continued, "he's been such an incredible baby that it really was a true light at the end of a really dark year for me."

For a look at Kailyn's sweetest family photos, keep reading.

 

Instagram
First Day of School

"First day back for all the kids," Kailyn Lowry wrote in 2019. "4th, kindergarten & preschool!"

Instagram
Major Milestones

"We made it through the chaos of @theluxrussell's first art show & @thelincmarshall's last!" Lowry wrote back in 2019. "So many cute projects & a sign that we've hit yet another milestone. Next stop for Lincoln, KINDERGARTEN! One day, all the kids will focus & smile for a photo."

Instagram
A Super Family

Isaac, Lincoln and even Lux channeled their inner superheroes for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Lots of Smiles

"Art show with my babies!!" Lowry captioned the 2018 photo.

Instagram
Kisses for Mom

Isaac gave his mom a sweet smooch on the cheek in this 2018 snap.

Instagram
Vacation Time

The proud mom and her kiddos enjoyed a trip to Jamaica in 2018.

Instagram
Soccer Stars

"This is what our Saturdays look like," the Teen Mom celeb captioned the 2017 pic.

Instagram
Trick-or-Treat

The kids went all out for Halloween 2017. Nice costumes, guys!

Instagram
Fun on the Farm

The mom and her trio enjoyed some fall festivities in 2017.

Instagram
Brotherly Love

The MTV star gave birth to her third child in 2017.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Had Abortion After She & Justin Timberlake Got Pregnant

2

Britney Spears Reveals Why She Really Shaved Her Head in 2007

3

How Willow Smith Reacted to Jada Pinkett Smith's Revealing Memoir

4

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Break Up After 5 Years of Marriage

5

Suzanne Somers' Husband Alan Hamel Recalls Final Days Before Her Death