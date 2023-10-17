Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her Placenta Smoothie After Welcoming Baby No. 5

Watch : Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Privately Welcomes Baby No. 5

Kailyn Lowry is showing off her post-birth regiment.

And for her, it includes enjoying a placenta smoothie. Days after detailing her decision to welcome her and boyfriend Elijah Scott's son Rio out of the spotlight, the Teen Mom 2 alum shared a video of herself mixing the placenta in a Ninja blender, before sharing a second shot of the smoothie post blend in a mason jar.

But that wasn't all the organ was used for, as the 31-year-old also showed off the artwork she and her family created out of the placenta and paint. Kailyn captioned the Oct. 16 post, "This was the second time I got to work with @lancasterplacentaco."

And the mom of five's pals were sure to weigh in on her placenta use in the comments with Kailyn's Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley writing, "Oh my gosh, I'm scared."

But Kailyn is no stranger to this ritual, as after welcoming her son Creed, 3, in 2020, the MTV personality revealed to followers that she enjoyed a placenta smoothie—and even shared her recipe.