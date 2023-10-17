Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Step Out for Date Night on the Ice

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen just made an aca-awesome first public appearance together.
The Bumblebee actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback attended the Buffalo Sabres' game against the New York Rangers at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. on Oct. 12.
As seen in a video posted to social media, Hailee and Josh were seated in one of the arena's suites. For the outing, the Pitch Perfect alum appeared to wear a checkered top while the athlete showed his support for his fellow Buffalo team by donning Alex Tuch's jersey.
While this marks the first time Hailee and Josh have been spotted at a public event together, the "Most Girls" singer also showed Buffalo sports teams some love as she wore the Bills' team colors while cheering them on during their Oct. 8 game in London.
Hailee and Josh first sparked romance rumors in May after they were spotted together in New York City. Just two months later, they fueled dating speculation after they were photographed kissing in Mexico.
"The fact anybody cares about that still blows my mind," the NFL star said about the pictures on an August episode of the Pardon My Take podcast before sharing how he feels about the paparazzi. "They were on a boat. I saw it, and I just felt this gross feeling. Just like insecurity, no privacy. I was just like, 'What is wrong with you?'"
Josh—who was previously in a relationship with Brittany Williams—and Hailee have yet to directly confirm where they stand.
However, this may not come as a surprise to fans as the "Love Myself" artist spoke about her desire to protect her privacy amid her romance with Niall Horan in 2018.
"I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I'm doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it's hard for people in general to realize that there are no boundaries to a person's life and personal life," she told Us Weekly at the time. "I am very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I'm comfortable with and they're there to listen and support me."