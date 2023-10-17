Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Step Out for Date Night on the Ice

Watch : Hailee Steinfeld Talks Excitement & Pressure of Playing "Hawkeye"

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen just made an aca-awesome first public appearance together.

The Bumblebee actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback attended the Buffalo Sabres' game against the New York Rangers at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. on Oct. 12.

As seen in a video posted to social media, Hailee and Josh were seated in one of the arena's suites. For the outing, the Pitch Perfect alum appeared to wear a checkered top while the athlete showed his support for his fellow Buffalo team by donning Alex Tuch's jersey.

While this marks the first time Hailee and Josh have been spotted at a public event together, the "Most Girls" singer also showed Buffalo sports teams some love as she wore the Bills' team colors while cheering them on during their Oct. 8 game in London.

Hailee and Josh first sparked romance rumors in May after they were spotted together in New York City. Just two months later, they fueled dating speculation after they were photographed kissing in Mexico.