Britney Spears Says She Was Pregnant With Justin Timberlake's Baby Before They Decided to Get Abortion

Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir Has a Release Date

Britney Spears is pulling back the curtain on a personal chapter of her life.

In the "Stronger" singer's upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, she writes about getting pregnant with her and Justin Timberlake's baby during their relationship before they decided to get an abortion, E! News has learned.

E! News has reached out to reps for both Spears and Timberlake, who've yet to publicly address.

On Oct. 17, People published an exclusive excerpt from Spears' memoir which reportedly details the former couple's ultimate decision to end the pregnancy. "Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy," the passage alleges. "He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

Spears, 41, and Timberlake, 42, first met while appearing on the Mickey Mouse Club in the early '90s. Years later, in 1999, as both of their careers took off, Spears as a solo artist and Timberlake with *NSYNC, they began a highly-publicized relationship.

The duo went on to call it quits in 2002 and have since moved on romantically. For Spears, she briefly tied the knot with Jason Alexander in a 2004 Las Vegas ceremony before quickly getting the marriage annulled. Later that year, she wed Kevin Federline and went on to welcome kids Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17. The pair broke up in 2006 and finalized their divorce the following year.