Britney Spears Says She Was Pregnant With Justin Timberlake's Baby Before They Decided to Get Abortion

Britney Spears is pulling back the curtain on a personal chapter of her life.
In the "Stronger" singer's upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, she writes about getting pregnant with her and Justin Timberlake's baby during their relationship before they decided to get an abortion, E! News has learned.
E! News has reached out to reps for both Spears and Timberlake, who've yet to publicly address.
On Oct. 17, People published an exclusive excerpt from Spears' memoir which reportedly details the former couple's ultimate decision to end the pregnancy. "Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy," the passage alleges. "He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
Spears, 41, and Timberlake, 42, first met while appearing on the Mickey Mouse Club in the early '90s. Years later, in 1999, as both of their careers took off, Spears as a solo artist and Timberlake with *NSYNC, they began a highly-publicized relationship.
The duo went on to call it quits in 2002 and have since moved on romantically. For Spears, she briefly tied the knot with Jason Alexander in a 2004 Las Vegas ceremony before quickly getting the marriage annulled. Later that year, she wed Kevin Federline and went on to welcome kids Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17. The pair broke up in 2006 and finalized their divorce the following year.
Spears later walked down the aisle with actor Sam Asghari in June 2022 after five years of dating. However, the fitness model filed for divorce from the "Gimme More" singer in August after 14 months of marriage.
As for Timberlake, he tied the knot with actress Jessica Biel in 2012 and has since welcomed kids Silas, 8 and Phineas, 2.
In Oct. 2022, in celebration of their 10th anniversary, the couple revealed that they'd renewed their wedding vows.
"Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!" Biel wrote on Instagram at the time. "Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you."
The Woman in Me is set for release Oct. 24.