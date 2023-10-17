Maren Morris Files For Divorce From Husband Ryan Hurd After 5 Years of Marriage

Watch : Ryan Hurd Says Debut Album "Wouldn't Exist" Without Maren Morris

Maren Morris is in the middle of a new era.

The "My Church" singer has filed for divorce from husband Ryan Hurd after five years of marriage, multiple outlets report.

According to court documents obtained by People and Us Weekly, Morris—who shares 3-year-old son Hayes with the "To a T" artist—submitted paperwork Oct. 2, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup.

E! News has reached out to reps for Morris and Hurd for comment and has not year heard back.

The duo's relationship news comes just weeks after Hurd—who wed Morris in March 2018—came to her defense as she said goodbye to country music.

"She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated," Hurd wrote on Instagram alongside cover art for her new music project The Bridge. "I love the response from people who don't just love these two songs, they needed them. I knew it would strike a chord."

Morris—who recently admitted on the New York Times' Popcast podcast that she couldn't tolerate certain behavior in the country music scene any longer—has received some criticism over her exit.

"I'm so sick of watching my wife get the s--t kicked out of her by the internet," Hurd continued in his Instagram message. "I'm sick of every talking head having some kind of stupid opinion about what she says. It's the same every time, why are you surprised when she calls out something racist or homophobic, I'm sick of people getting rewarded for it."