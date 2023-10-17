Britney Spears Reveals Why She Really Shaved Her Head in 2007

Watch : Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir Has a Release Date

More than anything, Britney Spears' infamous 2007 head-shaving was a response to feeling like everyone wanted a piece of her.

At the time, the then-25-year-old was in the middle of her divorce from Kevin Federline and subsequent custody battle over their young sons Sean and Jayden. As a result the pop star, who was no stranger to life in the spotlight, was under more scrutiny than ever.

"I'd been eyeballed so much growing up," the now 41-year-old wrote in an excerpt of her memoir The Woman in Me provided to People. "I'd been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back."

In the months following her buzzcut, Britney continued to make headlines with various seemingly erratic behaviors, including attacking an SUV carrying paparazzi with an umbrella, going on runs to drug stores at midnight and, in Jan. 2008, locking herself and then-16-month-old Jaden in her bathroom. Authorities were ultimately called and she was admitted to a hospital on a 5150 psychiatric hold—and it was one month later that Jamie Spears was granted a temporary conservatorship over Britney, one that would last 13 years.