The Fate of Kim Zolciak's $6 Million Mansion Revealed Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are saying goodbye to their family home.
Which means for those keeping score, it seems The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and former NFL star's on-again, off-again divorce is definitely on-again as the couple are selling their Alpharetta, Georgia mansion, according to a listing on Zillow.
The reality stars are asking $6 million for the seven-bed, 11-bathroom property, which sits on 1.78 acres of land and boasts a walk-in wine cellar, heated pool, private gym, home theater, a guest house, basketball court and a six-car garage. Other lavish amenities include crystal chandeliers, an in-ground trampoline and a private massage room.
The massive home, which Kim and Kroy purchased in 2012 a year after they married, was featured extensively on the former couple's Bravo spinoff Don't Be Tardy, which aired for eight seasons from 2012 to 2021.
The house listing comes nearly two months after the retired pro athlete filed for divorce from Kim for a second time this year.
Kim, 45, and Kroy, 37, first filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage on May 8, stating that their relationship was "irretrievably broken." In her petition, Kim sought primary physical and joint legal custody of their minor children. However, in his filing, Kroy asked for sole physical and legal custody of the four kids.
Two months later, they attempted a reconciliation before Kroy eventually filed again on Aug. 24.
Despite their rocky year, the exes—who share kids Brielle Biermann, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21 Kroy Biermann Jr., 12, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann—were still sharing a bed, according to recent court documents.
On Sept. 25, Kim filed a motion to dismiss Kroy's second petition for divorce alleging they are still having sex amid their ongoing breakup.
"Contrary to the claims made in the Petition for Divorce, the parties have engaged in marital sexual relations on multiple occasions since the filing of the Petition for Divorce," the Bravo star claimed in legal docs obtained by E! News, "and most recently on or about September 7, 2023."
Now, that bed can be yours for $6 million. Explore Kim and Kroy's lavish estate in the home tour above.
And keep reading to relive the complete, messy timeline of Kim and Kroy's separation.
