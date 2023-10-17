The Fate of Kim Zolciak's $6 Million Mansion Revealed Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Watch : Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce - AGAIN!

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are saying goodbye to their family home.

Which means for those keeping score, it seems The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and former NFL star's on-again, off-again divorce is definitely on-again as the couple are selling their Alpharetta, Georgia mansion, according to a listing on Zillow.

The reality stars are asking $6 million for the seven-bed, 11-bathroom property, which sits on 1.78 acres of land and boasts a walk-in wine cellar, heated pool, private gym, home theater, a guest house, basketball court and a six-car garage. Other lavish amenities include crystal chandeliers, an in-ground trampoline and a private massage room.

The massive home, which Kim and Kroy purchased in 2012 a year after they married, was featured extensively on the former couple's Bravo spinoff Don't Be Tardy, which aired for eight seasons from 2012 to 2021.

The house listing comes nearly two months after the retired pro athlete filed for divorce from Kim for a second time this year.