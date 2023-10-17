Suzanne Somers' Husband Alan Hamel Details Final Moments Before Her Death

Watch : Suzanne Somers Dead at 76 After Breast Cancer Battle

Suzanne Somers spent her final moments with husband Alan Hamel by her side.

The Three's Company star's longtime love shared insights into her battle with breast cancer, which she noted in July had returned, and detailed their time together before her passing.

"We were in bed together and her breathing was erratic, and I had been talking to her for hours," Hamel told NBC News in an interview published Oct. 16. "There was no response except when I kissed her, she responded, and then around 5 o'clock in the morning, she was gone."

Somers died at her California home on Oct. 15, just one day shy of her 77th birthday. According to NBC News, the Step by Step actress, who first battled breast cancer two decades ago, passed away days after she'd returned home from Chicago, where she'd spent six weeks with specialists.

When she first arrived home, Hamel thought his wife was doing OK.

"She was eating and was, you know, taking her medicine," he recalled to the outlet, later adding, "All of a sudden she wasn't responding and she wasn't eating and she wasn't taking her meds. As I know her so well I thought, ‘I wonder if I should call 911?' And I knew that she wouldn't want that and that she did not want to go to a hospital."