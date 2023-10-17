Timothée Chalamet Addresses Desire for Private Life Amid Kylie Jenner Romance

Watch : See Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet on Paris Date Night

Timothée Chalamet is keeping up with his fans.

In fact, the actor—who was thrust into the spotlight following a star turn in Call Me By Your Name, which earned him a 2018 Oscar nomination—has been navigating life in the public eye in recent years. That includes learning how much, and how little, he wants to share with the world, specifically when it comes to his personal relationships.

"I can't say that this stuff doesn't matter," Chalamet said of celebrity culture in a wide-ranging GQ profile published Oct. 17, "because my intense fandom has led me to where I am."

And while that is at the top of many a casting director's wish list, over the past few months, the Wonka star has also been making headlines for his budding romance with fellow megastar Kylie Jenner. And when GQ writer Daniel Riley referenced Jenner—noting if Chalamet "really wanted to be left alone he might not spend time with one of the four most followed people on Instagram"—the actor acknowledged the sentiment with a laugh.

"This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour," said Chalamet, referencing the show's February parody of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life."