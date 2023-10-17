Timothée Chalamet Addresses Desire for Private Life Amid Kylie Jenner Romance

Timothée Chalamet is keeping up with his fans.
In fact, the actor—who was thrust into the spotlight following a star turn in Call Me By Your Name, which earned him a 2018 Oscar nomination—has been navigating life in the public eye in recent years. That includes learning how much, and how little, he wants to share with the world, specifically when it comes to his personal relationships.
"I can't say that this stuff doesn't matter," Chalamet said of celebrity culture in a wide-ranging GQ profile published Oct. 17, "because my intense fandom has led me to where I am."
And while that is at the top of many a casting director's wish list, over the past few months, the Wonka star has also been making headlines for his budding romance with fellow megastar Kylie Jenner. And when GQ writer Daniel Riley referenced Jenner—noting if Chalamet "really wanted to be left alone he might not spend time with one of the four most followed people on Instagram"—the actor acknowledged the sentiment with a laugh.
"This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour," said Chalamet, referencing the show's February parody of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life."
Following Chalamet's interview with GQ, he and Jenner confirmed their relationship status with a PDA outing to Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.
Days later, the pair traveled to New York, where they were spotted attending a fashion week dinner together, as well as the 2023 U.S. Open.
Then, in late September, the couple even took their romance overseas to Paris, where they enjoyed a date night in the City of Love.
And even though Jenner—who shares kids Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months, with ex Travis Scott—has yet to speak out about her relationship with the Dune actor, the 26-year-old did give a big hint during Milan Fashion Week. While attending Prada's show, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was snapped holding her phone, which showed a cuddly photo of her and Chalamet, 27, set as the background of her lock screen.
So, we think it's safe to say love is in the air for these two—in spite of all the attention the relationship is getting.