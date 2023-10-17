How Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's Daughter Willow Reacted to Bombshell Book Revelations

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Marriage Separation Details

Hold on wait a minute, what does Willow Smith think of her family's recent revelations?

Jada Pinkett Smith's admission that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016—something she goes into detail about in her new memoir Worthy—has taken media by storm given that the couple have seemingly been so open about their family life over the years. And now, the Girls Trip star is sharing what the couple's kids—Willow, 22, Jaden, 25, and Will's son Trey, 30, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino—think of her revealing memoir.

"What I did was tell them what's in the book," Jada told InStyle in an interview published Oct. 17. "What stories I was going to tell about them specifically, and if they were okay with that."

She continued, "Willow has read [it], she's an avid reader, and she's the next author in the family. But she read a huge part of my book before it was even edited, so she loved it. She couldn't wait, she's like, 'Mom, I'm taking this copy. I got to finish my read.' She was super excited about it."