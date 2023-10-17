How Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's Daughter Willow Reacted to Bombshell Book Revelations

After Jada Pinkett Smith shared she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016 ahead of her memoir's release, the actress is sharing what kids Willow, Jaden and Trey think of her revealing book.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Oct 17, 2023 2:12 PMTags
Will SmithJada Pinkett SmithWillow SmithCelebrities
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Marriage Separation Details

Hold on wait a minute, what does Willow Smith think of her family's recent revelations?

Jada Pinkett Smith's admission that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016—something she goes into detail about in her new memoir Worthyhas taken media by storm given that the couple have seemingly been so open about their family life over the years. And now, the Girls Trip star is sharing what the couple's kids—Willow, 22, Jaden, 25, and Will's son Trey, 30, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino—think of her revealing memoir. 

"What I did was tell them what's in the book," Jada told InStyle in an interview published Oct. 17. "What stories I was going to tell about them specifically, and if they were okay with that."

She continued, "Willow has read [it], she's an avid reader, and she's the next author in the family. But she read a huge part of my book before it was even edited, so she loved it. She couldn't wait, she's like, 'Mom, I'm taking this copy. I got to finish my read.' She was super excited about it." 

photos

Jada Pinkett Smith's Memoir Bombshells

As for the Jaden and Trey, she added, "I just told them what was in it. They'll read it eventually."

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Natalee Holloway Case: Suspect Expected to Share Details of Her Death

2

How Willow Smith Reacted to Jada Pinkett Smith's Revealing Memoir

3

Why Kelly Clarkson Feels a “Weight Has Lifted” After Moving to NYC

Jada first shared the news of her separation with the Men in Black actor on Oct. 11. On why the two have waited so long to reveal their relationship status, she told Today's Hoda Kotb, "I think just not being ready yet, still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in a partnership and in regards to how do we present that to people. And we hadn't figure that out."

But despite being separated for years before the 2022 Oscars ceremony where Will slapped presenter Chris Rock for making a joke about Will's "wife," the estranged couple had previously always adamantly denied breakup rumors that plagued their relationship over the years. 

For some of Jada and Will's most fervent split denials, keep reading. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Way Beyond Being "Married"

"We don't even say we're married anymore. We refer to ourselves as 'life partners,' where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life," Will Smith said during an interview with TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast. "There's no deal breakers. There's nothing she could do—ever—nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, and it feels so good to get to that space."

David Livingston/Getty Images

Rumor Patrol

"I've heard all the things—their marriage is not real, he's gay, she's gay, they swing. But at the end of the day, people have to believe what they have to believe. I'll tell you what, it's too hard to be in a pretend marriage. Life's too short for that one." — Jada Pinkett Smith on Atlanta's Q100

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Spill the Secrets

"There's really not a secret per se. If you don't get divorced that year, you get to add one more year to your marriage." — Will Smith to E! News 

Facebook
Trust in the Smiths

"Should we be married to individuals who can not be responsible for themselves and their families within their freedom? Should we be in relationships with individuals who we can not entrust to their own values, integrity, and LOVE...for us??? Here is how I will change my statement...Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship...this means we have a GROWN one." — Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook. 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Parent of the Year

"I'm not gonna be silly. I'm here to honor you. Just watching the piece with the kids it just takes me back to when we made them. Can't help but think about that. It's just amazing. It's like you take Jada Pinkett Smith and an obscure town in Mexico and some tequila and you end up with great kids!" — Will Smith at Vh1's Dear Mama Event

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Stable Support

"You gotta trust who you're with, and at the end of the day, I'm not here to be anybody's watcher. I'm not his watcher. He's a grown man. I trust that the man that Will is is a man of integrity. HE's got all the freedom in the world, and as long as Will can look at himself in the mirror and be OK, I'm good." —Jada Pinkett Smith on The Howard Stern Show

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Rumor Has It

"In the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness... Jada and I are...NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!! : -) I promise you all - if I ever decide to divorce my Queen - I SWEAR I'll tell you myself! #‎Dumb‬ People Should Have to Wear Scarlet D's." — Will Smith on Facebook

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
Love Wins

"I never thought about being married or having a family. I didn't know anything about that because I came from a single mom so I always though I'd be a single mom and have a career. Then I found this beautiful man, Will. I got married to him and I got my bonus son Trey and then I got Jaden and I got Willow and I was able to create, for myself, something I never had—which means family." — Jada Pinkett Smith at Vh1's Dear Mama Event

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation
Super Woman

"She is just absolutely hardcore, like she absolutely is unfazed by the weight and the pressures of life. She is so calm and cool and easy in any situation. She can bear anything, and I just love that about her." — Will Smith to People 

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Publicity Please

"If you really want to know, I'm thankful for the Hollywood scrutiny, that that's my problem. There are mothers out there losing their sons, their husbands, their daughters. I'm blessed. So scrutinize me. I'll take that any day over what the majority of my people are dealing with on a daily basis. I dare not complain." — Jada Pinkett Smith to American Way magazine 

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Loyal to the End

"He's been by my side through some of the most difficult parts of my life. And so that's something you can never take away. A lot of other things, you never know, other things might change...but one thing is for sure: I love him deeply and he is my best friend." — Jada Pinkett Smith on HuffPost Live

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Natalee Holloway Case: Suspect Expected to Share Details of Her Death

2

How Willow Smith Reacted to Jada Pinkett Smith's Revealing Memoir

3

Why Kelly Clarkson Feels a “Weight Has Lifted” After Moving to NYC

4

Timothée Chalamet Addresses His Private Life Amid Kylie Jenner Romance

5

Tyga Seeking Legal & Physical Custody of His and Blac Chyna’s Son King