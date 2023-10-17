Travis Kelce Has a Home Run Night Out With Brother Jason Kelce at Philadelphia Phillies Game

Travis Kelce enjoyed a night out at the ballgame with his brother Jason Kelce after a big weekend in New York City where he and Taylor Swift finally hard launched their relationship.

Watch: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NYC Takeover!

With the bases loaded, Travis Kelce is keeping it in the fam. 

The Kansas City Chiefs player took a night to enjoy a different kind of ball after a big weekend in New York City. But this time, he wasn't joined by Taylor Swift, but rather his brother and Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce. The two NFL stars made a special appearance at the Oct. 16 Philadelphia Phillies baseball game where they watched the Pennsylvania team claim victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park. 

In footage shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, from the MLB, the two can be seen relaxing in the baseball stadium as they raise their glasses and chat during the game.

In the clip, the announcers playfully quip about the vacant seat between the brothers, "Looks like a seat's available in between. I don't know, all you Swifties, it looks like it might be a bros night." The MLB also was sure to give an additional nod to the Grammy winner by captioning the clip, "#NLCS Game 1. (Travis' Version)."

photos

Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Game

The league also tweeted a video of the two brothers, in which Jason says, "Hey, it's Red October baby. Philly season is here and we're dominating tonight."

And when he asks Travis, "What do you think of Citizens Bank right now?" the tight end responds, "I mean this place is rocking!"

This boys night comes after an exciting weekend for the 34-year-old, after he and Taylor hard launched their relationship in New York City. During the weekend, not only did the two make special appearances on the Oct. 14 episode of Saturday Night Live, but they also attended the show's after-party together and enjoyed a romantic dinner date at the Waverly Inn the following day—with their PDA on full display. 

To relive every moment of Taylor and Travis' official debut as a couple, keep reading. 

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Date Night Done Right

The stylish duo stepped out for dinner at NYC's Waverly Inn on Oct. 15.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Don't Let Go

For the evening out, the "Lover" singer wore a mesh Jean Paul Gaultier top paired with a leather skirt and boots.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Hand-in-Hand

They Never Go Out of Style

The NFL star and the 12-time Grammy winner have been sparking romance rumors since this summer.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Best Believe They're Still Bejeweled

The duo walked hand-in-hand into Catch Steak NYC.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

They Never Go Out of Style

The NFL star and the 12-time Grammy winner have been sparking romance rumors since this summer.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

A Total Touchdown

The pair appeared to confim the relationship speculation after she attended his Kansas City Chiefs game in late September.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Calling It a Night

The duo was photographed exiting the party early Oct. 15.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

An Enchanting Evening

Oh, what a night!

