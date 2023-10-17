Travis Kelce Has a Home Run Night Out With Brother Jason Kelce at Philadelphia Phillies Game

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NYC Takeover!

With the bases loaded, Travis Kelce is keeping it in the fam.

The Kansas City Chiefs player took a night to enjoy a different kind of ball after a big weekend in New York City. But this time, he wasn't joined by Taylor Swift, but rather his brother and Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce. The two NFL stars made a special appearance at the Oct. 16 Philadelphia Phillies baseball game where they watched the Pennsylvania team claim victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park.

In footage shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, from the MLB, the two can be seen relaxing in the baseball stadium as they raise their glasses and chat during the game.

In the clip, the announcers playfully quip about the vacant seat between the brothers, "Looks like a seat's available in between. I don't know, all you Swifties, it looks like it might be a bros night." The MLB also was sure to give an additional nod to the Grammy winner by captioning the clip, "#NLCS Game 1. (Travis' Version)."