Travis Kelce Has a Home Run Night Out With Brother Jason Kelce at Philadelphia Phillies Game

With the bases loaded, Travis Kelce is keeping it in the fam.
The Kansas City Chiefs player took a night to enjoy a different kind of ball after a big weekend in New York City. But this time, he wasn't joined by Taylor Swift, but rather his brother and Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce. The two NFL stars made a special appearance at the Oct. 16 Philadelphia Phillies baseball game where they watched the Pennsylvania team claim victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park.
In footage shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, from the MLB, the two can be seen relaxing in the baseball stadium as they raise their glasses and chat during the game.
In the clip, the announcers playfully quip about the vacant seat between the brothers, "Looks like a seat's available in between. I don't know, all you Swifties, it looks like it might be a bros night." The MLB also was sure to give an additional nod to the Grammy winner by captioning the clip, "#NLCS Game 1. (Travis' Version)."
The league also tweeted a video of the two brothers, in which Jason says, "Hey, it's Red October baby. Philly season is here and we're dominating tonight."
And when he asks Travis, "What do you think of Citizens Bank right now?" the tight end responds, "I mean this place is rocking!"
This boys night comes after an exciting weekend for the 34-year-old, after he and Taylor hard launched their relationship in New York City. During the weekend, not only did the two make special appearances on the Oct. 14 episode of Saturday Night Live, but they also attended the show's after-party together and enjoyed a romantic dinner date at the Waverly Inn the following day—with their PDA on full display.
