Pink Cancels Concerts Due to Family Medical Issues

Pink is giving fans a reason why she needs to cancel back-to-back performances.

The singer shared that she would have to postpone the two Tacoma, Wash., shows amid her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour due to an urgent family matter.

"I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed," Pink wrote on Instagram Oct. 16. "Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all."

While she didn't elaborate on the medical emergency, she noted that Live Nation is "working on future dates to reschedule."

Pink is currently in the midst of her world tour, slated to end in the spring with a stop in Townsville, Australia. So far, her shows have made headlines for moments both on and off the stage.

In June, the "Sober" artist kicked off the tour in Bolton, UK. with her and husband Carey Hart's 12-year-old daughter Willow, who joined her to perform their hit song "Sunshine."