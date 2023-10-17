Tyga Seeking Legal and Physical Custody of His and Blac Chyna’s Son King

Tyga wants to be the main guardian of son King Cairo.
The rapper—real name Michael Stevenson—filed court papers in Los Angeles Oct. 13 requesting legal and physical custody of the 11-year-old, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna.
In the document obtained by E! News, Tyga asked the court to give Chyna child visitation rights—specifically, that she get time with King every Friday after school to Sunday at 5 p.m.
As for holidays, he asked that their schedule be determined in accordance to "the parties' mutual agreement."
In response to the filing, Chyna—real name Angela White—told E! News in a statement that she was "shocked" to learn of her ex's request.
"I have always respected him as King's father and know that we both love him very much and want nothing but the best for him," she said. "I never imagined that Michael would want to alienate me or distance me from King and strategically push me out of his life."
Her statement continued in part, "I do not know where all of this is coming from. It's all very sad and definitely not what is best for King. In a perfect world Michael and I would be supportive, loving co-parents equally involved in King's life."
Over the summer, Chyna—who also shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian—requested joint custody of King, filing papers on July 24 to "determine parental relationship" against the "Main One" singer.
Tyga publicly addressed her filing in August, commenting on The Shade Room's Instagram about the news by saying, "10 years later...nah...stick to ur schedule sat-mon."
Prior to the legal battle, Chyna revealed on the May 18 episode of Revolt's Caresha Please that she only communicated with Tyga "through the nannies." (The former couple called off their engagement in 2014, two years after welcoming King.)
For the last year, Chyna underwent a personal transformation journey that included getting baptized and removing her facial fillers. Last month, she debuted a new romance with songwriter Derrick Milano after marking one-year of sobriety.
Of her sobriety milestone, Chyna wrote in an Sept. 15 Instagram post, "This year taught me a lot about myself."
"This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety," she added. "Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend."