Tyga Seeking Legal and Physical Custody of His and Blac Chyna’s Son King

Tyga wants to be the main guardian of son King Cairo.

The rapper—real name Michael Stevenson—filed court papers in Los Angeles Oct. 13 requesting legal and physical custody of the 11-year-old, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

In the document obtained by E! News, Tyga asked the court to give Chyna child visitation rights—specifically, that she get time with King every Friday after school to Sunday at 5 p.m.

As for holidays, he asked that their schedule be determined in accordance to "the parties' mutual agreement."

In response to the filing, Chyna—real name Angela White—told E! News in a statement that she was "shocked" to learn of her ex's request.

"I have always respected him as King's father and know that we both love him very much and want nothing but the best for him," she said. "I never imagined that Michael would want to alienate me or distance me from King and strategically push me out of his life."